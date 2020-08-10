LeCates to take on more duties at Bassett

Bassett Healthcare Network has announced that Dr. William LeCates, president of Bassett Medical Center, will assume the added responsibilities of chief medical officer for the hospital and the Bassett network on an interim basis. The announcement comes with the departure of Dr. Steven Heneghan, the network’s chief clinical officer, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities after 28 years with the organization, according to a media release. Heneghan was appointed CCO in 2013.
“We are grateful for Dr. Heneghan’s decades of service to Bassett,” network President and CEO Dr. Tommy Ibrahim said in the release. “Over the course of his esteemed career, he has served Bassett as a surgeon, chief of the Department of Surgery, and most recently as network chief clinical officer, leading the Bassett Medical Group. On behalf of our leadership and boards across the network, I thank Dr. Heneghan for his service to Bassett and our community, and I wish him all the best in his career endeavors."
Ibrahim also thanked LeCates for taking on the additional duties.
A search for a new physician leader of the Bassett Medical Group will begin immediately, the release said.
