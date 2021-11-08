Legion puts Bainbridge flags, monuments in spotlight

Members of the Bainbridge American Legion Post 806 are shedding new light on the village’s patriotism.
Legionnaires will host a “First Lighting” ceremony at 5:15 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11, on the Village Green at the corner of East and South Main streets, to unveil the post’s efforts to better illuminate the park’s flags and monuments.
Commander Randy Lambrecht said the project has long been on the post’s wish list.
“We’ve talked about fixing the lighting in the park on the flags and monuments for a while now, and the legion finally raised enough money to pay for the lighting,” he said. “The lighting they had in the past was just the park lighting, not specific flag lighting, which is really inappropriate, according to flag protocol. We wanted to get the project done before Veterans Day and use Veterans Day as a ceremony for the first lighting.”
The project, Lambrecht said, cost about $1,500 and included a $500 donation from Drogen’s in Oneonta, where materials were purchased.
“We have a small post, and we don’t raise a lot of money, but last year, because of COVID … (American Legion) Boys State got canceled,” he said. “We usually send boys to that, so we had the money and said, ‘Why don’t we finally buy the lighting?’
“Most of the money that the Legion gets is via our chicken barbecues, and we get donations,” Lambrecht continued. “All the labor (for this project) was done by the Legion members: the underground wiring, hooking it up and installing the fixtures.”
Lambrecht said he and Vice Commander Roger Barnhardt were pleased with the results, after completing installation earlier this month.
“We did a test lighting after we got it done last Friday,” he said. “It’s great. The lighting we bought (is) the specific lights for outside monuments: they’re weather-sealed and we placed them in the ground and it looks like a real professional display.”
The roughly 30-member post’s efforts, Lambrecht said, support veterans as well as the village.
“Sometimes our Legion acts more like a service club to the community,” he said. “We do projects like the Lion’s Club or Rotary. We’re always trying to do different things during the year; we fund Thanksgiving dinners for the needy … and support the local soup kitchen.”
The upgraded lighting, Lambrecht said, represents the first phase of the Legion’s vision for the park.
“We’re going to put pavers in the sidewalks with engravements,” he said. “We’re starting that next spring and that’s not just for veterans, but community recognition (of) anybody that does community service. Not a lot of people know about it, but the ones that do think it’s a great idea.”
In a written statement, Bainbridge Mayor Philip Wade said he appreciates the Legion’s efforts.
"The village of Bainbridge is most grateful to the members of the American Legion Slater-Silvernail Post 806 and Drogen's for the flag-lighting addition to the veteran's memorial at the Village Green Park,” he wrote. “We in the Bainbridge community have a proud heritage of service to our country, as exemplified by the names in the memorial garden and, more recently, by the Hometown Heroes banners that were funded by the community and installed by members of the Bainbridge Lion’s Club.
“We are as proud of the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country and (are) memorialized in the park, as we are proud to fly our country's flags at this same spot to symbolize our commitment to liberty and justice for all,” Wade continued. “The new lighting for the memorials and flags will not only show proper respect for our country's beautiful flag, but (will) serve as a beacon for all who pass the park to help us remember our veterans and what they have done for our country."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.