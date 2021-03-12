Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Friday, granting public and private employees time off to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
Under the new law, employees will be granted up to four hours of excused leave per injection that will not be charged against any other leave the employee has earned or accrued. The legislation becomes effective immediately.
"Our essential employees have been on the front lines of this pandemic since day one, and as we begin to work toward a new normal in a post-pandemic world, it is critical that these employees are able to get vaccinated as quickly as possible to protect themselves and their families," Cuomo said. "This legislation will allow both public and private employees to take time off to get vaccinated without exhausting the leave they have earned, putting us one step closer to getting every single New Yorker vaccinated and defeating this virus once and for all."
Hartwick College reported one new case Friday. According to its website, the college had 43 active cases and a 14-day average of 56 cases. There have been 150 cases on the campus since Jan. 4.
SUNY Oneonta reported 20 cases in students isolating off campus and two in students isolating on campus.
Delaware County reported 25 new cases Friday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 147 active cases in the county, with 15 people hospitalized and 198 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 1,702 cases and 42 deaths since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported four new COVID-19 cases Friday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 72 active cases in the county, with 11 people hospitalized and 212 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,531 confirmed cases and 63 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported 11 new cases Friday. There have been 1,259 cases and 13 deaths in the county according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported hospitalizations dropped to 4,634, a new low since Dec. 6. Intensive care patients dropped to 935, a new low since Dec. 7. There were 76 COVID-19 deaths in the state on Thursday.
