Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, was part of a group of officials who called Wednesday for the passage of a bill (A.9230) that would implement agricultural education into New York state’s standard K-12 curriculum.
Tague, the ranking minority member of the Assembly Committee on Agriculture, joined Assemblyman John Lemondes, R-Lafayette, Sen. George Borrello, Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield, Assemblyman Robert Smullen, R-Meco), Onondaga County Farm Bureau President Danielle Volles, as well as FFA members, school superintendents and local officials for a press conference at Elly’s Acres in Jamesville.
According to a media release, Tague and others in attendance "discussed how important it is for the people of New York to understand where food and other products in stores come from." Tague argued that fostering a greater understanding of the realities of farming and the production of food and goods among young people would help them make informed decisions on matters that will affect agriculture and the state’s supply of food, the release said.
“Farming is our state’s largest industry and one that affects everybody, yet it is also one many New Yorkers know very little about,” Tague said in the release. “Knowing where our food comes from and the factors that affect the cost and availability of food are critical to ensuring a stable future for our farms and our food supply. I urge other policymakers to join me in fighting to establish an agricultural curriculum within our k-12 schools.”
Tague also spoke of the opportunities an agricultural education can provide to students who otherwise may not consider a career in agriculture or agri-business, the release said. A former BOCES student, Tague said learning about subjects outside of usual core offerings introduced him and many of his peers to careers and coursework that they "felt passionate about and driven to pursue," the release said. He expressed hope that this new bill would open similar doors to more students throughout New York state.
“More than just a way of providing perspective to our students about the realities of food production, it also offers students an opportunity to engage with subject matters that could lead them toward a fulfilling career in a field they would have never been introduced to otherwise,” Tague said.
