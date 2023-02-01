Area representatives in the state Legislature — all Republicans — issued statements Wednesday in response to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul's 2023-24 state budget proposal.
State Sen. Peter Oberacker, R–Schenevus, said “The governor claims she is focused on affordability, yet she doubled-down on her track record of increased spending at a time when a $22 billion deficit is on the horizon — her definition of affordability is starkly different from that of the people I represent in the 51st Senate District.
“Public safety, education, improved infrastructure, and mental health are all priorities of mine and I will work with the governor to ensure needs are met in these and other key areas. However, continuing to spend at an unsustainable rate, while hiking taxes and fees, will only drive more people and businesses out of the state. We need to exercise a level of fiscal restraint.”
“It seems that Gov. Hochul does not fully understand the financial situation so many New Yorkers are facing," said 121st District Assemblyman Joe Angelino, R-Norwich. "While I am glad she included a plan to address bail reform laws to combat rising crime, she also proposed moving State Troopers into cities. The State Police force was created for and designed to provide law enforcement in rural areas, and it should remain that way.
We are again seeing a bloated unaffordable budget of over $200 Billion which is larger than the budget of Florida and Texas combined. I am also disappointed the governor did not propose tax cuts or any other measure to help people deal with the high inflation they are facing.”
Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, who represents the 102nd District, said, “While there were some announcements to be applauded in today’s Executive Budget proposal, there was a glaring lack of direct solutions to critical problems. New York is facing a historic rise in our cost of living, all while having some of the highest taxes in the country.
"Additionally, we are experiencing rising crime throughout our communities. All of these issues are leading to New York seeing a net loss in population for the first time ever. Gov. Hochul today proposed yet another bloated state budget that tries to make upstate and downstate New York adhere to a one-size-fits all standard, which is an ideology that has never worked in our political history.”
Assemblyman Brian Maher, R-Walden, who represents the 101st district, said, “Gov. Hochul’s $227 billion budget proposal is ambitious, but excessive. We no longer have federal recovery dollars to fall back on. We must look at where we can trim back and better prioritize spending.
"Ultimately, New York families are concerned with rising crime, affordability and ensuring our economy is thriving with opportunities for all. I will carefully review the details of this proposal to ensure we’re spending public dollars wisely.”
