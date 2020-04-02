Legislature tweaks bail rules  in $177B state budget plan

ALBANY — State lawmakers, as part of a deal for a new $177 billion state budget, agreed Thursday to ratchet back some changes made to bail laws by restoring the ability of judges to set cash bail for such crimes as sex trafficking, grand larceny and child pornography.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo had been deluged with complaints from prosecutors, sheriffs and police chiefs after cash bail ended for most offenses Jan. 1. He told reporters Thursday he agreed with the “improvements” to the bail law, which came after tense negotiations between the Senate and Assembly.
But few others were pleased with the new tweaks to the bail laws. Advocates for law enforcement said they fell short of what was needed to improve public safety while critics of the criminal justice system saw them as a reversal of reform.
“Cuomo wants to police his way out of this pandemic,” said Carolyn Martinez-Class, spokeswoman for an activist coalition called Communities United for Police Reform. She contended the new changes amount to “concessions to racist fear-mongering championed by police unions.”
Several upstate lawmakers said they were among those who believed last year’s shift to end judicial discretion resulted in too many dangerous defendants being set free after being arrested.
Sen. Jen Metzger, D-Rosendale, called the new amendments “fair, just and protective of all New Yorkers.”
The criminal justice package, she said in a statement, also made revisions that are expected to reduce the administrative burdens on local governments that had been required to rapidly assemble paperwork relating to evidence in criminal cases and turn it over to defense lawyers.
Adding more serious offenses to the list of charges for which judges can set bail was appropriate, said Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh. But he said he is “frustrated that the governor has glued policy into this financial document.”
“When we’re going through an epidemic, we should be doing a strict fiscal budget,” Jones said.
The budget deal was finalized after five lawmakers, including state Sen. James Seward, R-Milford, and Assemblyman Brian Miller, R-Oneida County, were sickened by the coronavirus. Seward, who has a key role in scrutinizing the governor’s financial proposal, and Miller both remained hospitalized Thursday night.
Reacting to the health threat, legislators changed rules to allow remote voting from outside their respective chambers, one flight above Cuomo’s suite of offices in the statehouse.
The Cuomo administration said the budget will send $27.9 billion to public schools, after the COVID-19 crisis led to a $10 billion drop in state revenue.
Medicaid spending is projected to increase by 3%, or $500 million.
The budget also left employers with new paid sick leave mandates. Businesses with five to 99 employees must provide workers with five days of job-protected sick leave each year. Small businesses with less than five employees must provide five days of unpaid sick leave.
The budget also legalizes gestational surrogacy and establishes criteria for surrogacy contracts.
Lawmakers also agreed to make “domestic terrorism” motivated by hate a top grade felony carrying a maximum sentence of life without parole.
In a new gun control measure, the budget package prohibits individuals who committed serious offenses in other states from getting a New York gun license.
In response to a wave of vaping-related illnesses, lawmakers also agreed to ban flavored e-cigarettes unless the product received federal approval.
The new spending plan also tackles gender-based pricing discrimination by prohibiting what advocates describe as a “pink tax” on various goods and services.
The fiscal blueprint is expected to be finalized early Friday. The budget gives Cuomo broad authority to make changes in spending if necessary to respond to the impacts from the pandemic.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
