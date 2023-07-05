The Worcester-Schenevus Library’s used bookshop, in the historic Wieting building at 168 Main St. in Worcester, is celebrating its first decade.
According to a media release, the shop was born 10 years ago in June, at the end of a Library Friends book sale held during the annual Strawberry Festival, when there remained boxes of unsold books. Giving them away or recycling them did not seem to be worthwhile options.
The books were moved to an empty storefront next to the Worcester post office owned by library trustee Barb Hamil. It then opened as a “pop-up” bookshop on July 8. For the first year it was only open the first Saturday of the month as well as some holidays, with free coffee donated by Stewarts Shops, the release said.
The following November, the Quilt Zoo moved into the location and the books were displaced.
They were stored in a neighbor’s tool trailer that winter but later a deal was negotiated with Norton Hardware Store to rent its basement space for $200 month starting that April, the release said. The space was unheated, so the shop remained closed in the winter at a monthly storage fee of $50.
The Friends opened the basement bookshop on Saturday, April 5, 2014, with hours of operation expanded to every Saturday. “We were building our inventory and adding bookcases,” Diane Addesso, library president, said, “but the space was dank and dark with a long, outside staircase to navigate. Customers with bad knees or allergies stopped coming.”
In September 2014, the library needed to expand and purchased the historic building next door. The Friends were offered the space in the Wieting building to utilize as a bookshop.
“With two rooms of built-in bookcases, it was a golden opportunity,” Addesso said.
“We waited five long years for completion of renovations so the library could move into the new location. The shop persisted because we had dedicated customers and it was beneficial to the town to have a business open on Main Street when other businesses were closing,” she said. “We were providing a service rather than a fund-raising endeavor at that point.”
Not all customers use the library, but enjoy purchasing used books. “Whatever keeps people reading is the objective,” Addesso said.
The move to 168 Main St. took place on the weekend of March 10, 2019, with the help of a chute and the local Boy Scouts troop, the release said.
The new space, with heat, allowed the bookshop to stay open year-round. Sales practically doubled and, with no rent to pay, the Friends book-selling endeavor was finally really fund-raising. Friday afternoon hours were added in September 2022, increasing sales even more, according to the release. Wednesday evenings hours were added this past April.
The bookshop inventory is all by donation and is volunteer-run by the Friends of the Worcester-Schenevus Library. It’s most recent volunteer, Laurel Zeisler, now finds books for customers upon request. Hours of the bookshop are Wednesdays (April to October) from 3 to 6:30 p.m. and year-round Fridays noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m to 3 p.m.
Since 2020, the bookshop has allocated funds to the library every year specifically to purchase new books. This year, the allocation was $3,000, the release said. Book sales also contribute to library programs, equipment and supplies.
The bookshop will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with a Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday, July 8. The public is invited to stop by for coffee and celebration cake served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can enter a raffle to win a gift certificate to the bookshop.
For more information or updates, visit the Worcester Schenevus Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.