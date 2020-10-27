Bryan LoRusso, a 50-year-old Hartwick resident and Department of Defense contractor, is a lifelong Republican. And while he’ll be voting for President Donald Trump this year, LoRusso said, what he called the extremism and absent integrity of the Republican and Democratic parties has him frustrated.
“I have always been a Republican and I’ve always voted,” LoRusso said. “I’ve actually always voted the party line … but I’m starting to regret it, because I don’t believe my party is doing the right thing. I don’t see my party bringing people together, nor do I see the Democratic Party bringing people together. I think we have drifted so far to one extreme or another, that there’s no compromise or integrity or honesty anymore.
“I grew up with my grandparents, World War II veterans, sitting at the end of the VFW bar; I participated in bake sales and parades and campaigns with them; I view (political) signs as team spirit,” LoRusso said. “But there is no team spirit anymore. The whole process is vicious.”
LoRusso said he witnessed his party’s so-called viciousness on a local level against Republican Congressional hopeful Ola Hawatmeh, who lost a primary election to face Rep. Antonio Delgado in New York’s 19th Congressional District. Such alleged mistreatment, paired with the lockdown caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus, he said, proved mobilizing.
“Democrats say Republicans are racist and I actually saw it and it disgusted me,” he said. “I saw what my own party did to a very good candidate, Ola Hawatmeh, in our territory. She was called a carpetbagger on social media and we actually had our party telling us, ‘No one’s going to vote for her because of her last name.’ They were horrible. She grew up in Poughkeepsie, she’s the daughter of Christian immigrants from Jordan, a single mother and a cancer survivor and this is what they did to her.
“My party, in early February, started telling me on social media I was voting for Kyle Van De Water because he was the chosen one,” he continued. “That woke a sleeping giant. (I’m part of) ‘The Olde Guard’ and we are running a movement. We have a group of hundreds of people throughout NY-19 that are moderate Democrats, Libertarians and conservative Republicans and we’re doing a write-in campaign for (Hawatmeh). We are here to bring back some tradition, some logic and some common sense. If we in the middle don’t do something, we’re lost. I’ll remain a Republican, but I will do my damnedest to make my party better. We were home and we had the time to see what was really going on and I think more women belong in Congress and in seats, but who do we run? Another white guy lawyer. (After the June primary), we reached out to Ola and she answered our call.”
LoRusso said he also believes in reducing city-state fiscal disparities and incentivizing the people.
“A big thing for me is farmers,” he said. “Farmers need help … and I believe, in New York state at least, that New York City should actually be mandated to buy New York state produce in the summer. I believe New York City should pay for some of the water coming from upstate, just like Alaska does with oil. Although I am a capitalist, I believe Wall Street could probably pay for some water and I don’t believe they’re paying their fair share. I’m a conservative, I’m a realist and that’s a moderate Democratic policy, but I agree with it.
“And single parents need help desperately,” LoRusso continued. “I believe helping them get an education should be a priority … and I believe the federal government should help, whether with a tax credit at the end of the year or however they do it and this is part of Ola’s policy. We should be offering incentives to people to do better and feel better and give people a chance. I’m not saying hand it to them; I’m saying, give them the plans and policies so that they can get ahead for themselves and, honestly, it used to be that way.”
Nationally, LoRusso said, he believes Trump’s savvy outweighs his behavior.
“Is President Trump my guy and am I voting for him? Absolutely,” he said. “Do I like him? No, he’s a crass contractor. So, not because of how he behaves, but because he is a businessman that builds buildings and understands contracts and knows how to streamline a process. He can get that work done and navigate the minefields of getting things done for our country.
“Do I think he’s the best for our country? Yeah, I do,” LoRusso continued. “I do believe that, being that I am in the construction industry and I do see the amount of work going on … all over the nation.”
Prioritizing American business and economic concerns, LoRusso said, is vital.
“Is it time to look at American jobs? Absolutely,” he said. “That’s just practical. We put (trade) agreements in place 30 or 40 years ago with China and Asia … to help other parts of the world grow. But we need to pull those jobs back today. We let it go for so many years that we’ve created a formidable market in China. Do we still need them? Of course. Should we still have a relationship with them? Of course. But should we take care of our own people first? Yeah, I think so.”
LoRusso said, despite his faith in Trump, he’s leery of any presidential victory and the anticipated rise of mail-in votes.
“I do believe Trump will win, and I do believe many Republicans are going to go to the polls,” he said. “But there’s corruption on both sides. At the end of the day, what I saw locally, no one could control nationwide; we couldn’t control it in 11 counties.
“I think we’re insane for allowing these mail-in ballots,” he continued. “It’s one thing if you’re deployed and you’re in Japan; OK, so be it. And I get it, COVID is going around, but at the same time, this has been a time-honored tradition and how are you going to trust, if you’re a Democrat, that Trump won honestly? And how am I going to trust that Biden won honestly? No matter who wins, it will divide the country more. No one on either side is going to trust the outcome and certainly what we saw in NY-19 proved it. We have procedures for everything (related to COVID-19); we can’t come up with a procedure for one day? Go to the polls, wear your mask.”
