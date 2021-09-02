A Saratoga County limousine company operator will not serve a jail sentence in connection with a 2018 limo crash that killed 20 people in Schoharie County.
Nauman Hussain, 31, pleaded guilty Thursday in Schoharie County Court to 20 charges of criminally negligent homicide. Under terms of his deal, Hussain will be sentenced to up to five years of probation and will be ordered to perform 1,000 hours of community service. He will be barred from working in commercial transportation.
Hussain made his plea before Schoharie County Court Judge George Bartlett III. He had originally faced a manslaughter charge.
The Oct. 6, 2018 one-vehicle crash involved a 2006 Ford Excursion that had been stretched to boost its passenger capacity. State officials have said the vehicle, carrying a party of 17 people who were headed to Brewery Ommegang, near Cooperstown, ran off the road and careened into the parking lot of the Apple Barrel Country Store in the town of Schoharie because of catastrophic brake failure.
A National Transportation Safety Board investigation found none of the passengers was wearing lap/shoulder belts at the time of the crash.
The federal investigation also determined side- and rear-facing bench seats added to the limousine when it was stretched "failed in the direction of the crash forces," with their anchorages "inadequate" to hold them in place.
