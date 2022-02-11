Lincoln look-alike makes his rounds, celebrates President's Day

Five months before Lincoln’s birthday, Peter Hatalla starts growing his beard. When February rolls around, he pulls out his old black wool coat and vest and hat, and walks out the door dressed as Abraham Lincoln.
For 25 years Hatalla, a Laurens native, has impersonated Lincoln almost every year for Presidents’ Day and Memorial Day celebrations.
Hatalla is 6-feet-2-inches tall. With his beard dyed and trimmed in a Shenandoah cut — long over the chin and jaw, scooping up to the sideburns with no mustache — he looks remarkably like Old Abe.
Hatalla worked for Corning in Oneonta for 32 years until he retired in 2020, he said during an interview Friday afternoon.
“I was growing a beard for hunting season. And the guys at the plant said, ‘Wow, you look like Abraham Lincoln’ cause I was wearing this same wool coat that I had gotten from my mom.” Hatalla grew up on a farm; the family didn’t have money to buy dress clothes, so he appreciated the jacket passed on from relatives.
“I started looking into what Abraham Lincoln looked like. And I said, ‘Well, one thing I don't have is a hat.’ One of the maintenance guys at the plant said, ‘I got a hat for you, I used to be a chimney sweep.’ Hatalla’s mother-in-law provided a black bowtie.
All these years he’s worn this same outfit, he said. It transforms him from a retiree who spends his time renovating his basement, damaged in the 2006 floods to a stately figure who turns heads as he goes by.
For Hatalla, it’s not just a costume.
“When I started to act the part of Lincoln, I did a lot of research, and learned a lot about not only where he stood, politically, but his love for God and for country.” He admires Lincoln and readily spouts off whole passages from his speeches.
In the Gettysburg address, Lincoln “goes on to say, ‘It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced.’ The fight for freedom never ends,” Hatalla said. “The expression freedom is not free has been voiced a lot, but we, we have to remember that our freedom will always cost us something.”
Hatalla asks people: what kind of sacrifice are they willing to make, for their community or their country?
“Lincoln’s desire was to see all the states come together and become united … ‘And that government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth.’ And with all the unrest in the United States today, people have forgotten the value of their freedom, wanting to change the United States” to suit their own self-interests.
“It just seemed like there's so much division in the United States today that should concern every one of us, to do what we can to secure that unity, that was so hard fought for,” Hatalla said, walking in downtown Oneonta in his full regalia.
“My hopes are that these whole racist issues that are out there today will melt into a unity, that we will become stronger as a nation. And my biggest fear is that this unrest and this racism going on today will divide our nation up.”
On Main Street, three older women stared at Hatalla out the window of Simply Thai. Two college-aged men rolled down their car window, shouting “Honest Abe!”
“I try to wave at all of them,” Hatalla said, smiling. A man in a baseball cap stopped to pose for a picture. A gray-haired woman pushing a walker told him, “I wish there were dozens of you, all over.”
There is, however, one person who doesn’t even want to see Lincoln.
“My wife will not have anything to do with me or go with me anywhere,” he said. “She feels embarrassed for me looking like Lincoln and she's not dressed up or anything, she’s just like a normal person. And I guess I'm not normal.”
He once suggested to her that they find an old-fashioned dress so she could play Mary Todd Lincoln, but she had no interest.
“Saturday will be Lincoln's 213th birthday. So I will be going into Walmart dressed as Lincoln. I've got to get a few things there.”
Then the outfit will get put away until May.
“It's a wool hat. And this wool coat, which in summer for Memorial Day gets really hot.”
After that, Hatalla will shave off the beard for the summer, maybe get a buzz cut. Last time, at the barber, he looked in the mirror “and my first impulse was, I looked like Bill Murray.”
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
