The State Police conducted an underage drinking initiative in Otsego County on Friday, Oct. 29, and said a Cooperstown establishment was found not in compliance and sold alcohol to a minor.
J&J Wine & Liquor at Commons Drive in Cooperstown was cited as the business that sold alcohol to a minor, a media release said. An appearance ticket was issued to the clerk who sold alcohol to the minor.
According to the release, the following businesses that were in compliance were: Mirabito, Main Street, Richfield Springs; Parkview Liquors, Main Street, Richfield Springs; Speedway, US Highway 20, Richfield Springs; Stewart’s Shop, Main Street, Richfield Springs; Gasway Convenience Store, Route 28, Schuyler Lake; Fly Creek General Store/Citgo, State Highway 28, Fly Creek; Cooperstown Wine & Spirits, Pioneer Street, Cooperstown; Mirabito, Chestnut Street, Cooperstown; Rudy’s Liquor Store, Main Street, Cooperstown; Stewart’s Shop, Chestnut Street, Cooperstown; and Sunoco/Pit Stop, State Highway 28, Cooperstown.
During the Underage Drinking Initiative, retail establishments are checked using a trooper in plain clothes and one or several underaged operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a fake date of birth if asked. When asked for ID, they must show their real ID.
