Most local schools are offering breakfast and lunch for students and their families to pick up or have delivered. Meals are available Monday through Friday unless otherwise noted.
Afton Central School
Pick-up: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sand Street.
Deliveries: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. by bus route.
Bainbridge-Guilford Central School
Pick-up: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at all school buildings.
Georgetown-South Otselic Central School
No information available.
Greene Central School
Pick-up: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the high school front loop.
Deliveries: call 607-656-4161.
Norwich City Schools
Deliveries: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. by bus route.
Complete the form on the district website.
Oxford Academy & Central School
Pick-up: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the high school; 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the McDonough American Legion.
Sherburne-Earlville Central School
Pick-up: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the elementary pickup loop.
Deliveries: call 607-674-7380.
Unadilla Valley Central School
Pick-up: 9 a.m. until food runs out in the school’s front parking lot.
Deliveries: Call 607-847-7500.
Andes Central School
Deliveries: by request. Call 845-676-3166, ext. 103.
Charlotte Valley Central School
Deliveries: 8 a.m to noon Mondays until April 13.
Orders must be submitted by the preceding Wednesday at 607-278-5511, ext. 8. Leave a message with children’s names, contact information and dates for delivery.
Delaware Academy Central School at Delhi
Pick-up: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the high school cafeteria.
Deliveries: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To order meals, complete the online form or call 607-746-1300.
Deposit Central School
Pick-up: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the elementary school side door; 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Maple Lane Church and the Little League field; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. at the Christ Episcopal Church and Cornerstone Cafe.
Downsville Central School
Pick-up: 9 to 10 a.m. at the school entrance and the East Branch Fire Hall beginning Monday, March 23.
Sign up for meals on the district website or by calling 607-2100, ext. 2 by 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 18.
Franklin Central School
Pick-up: 8 to 9 a.m. at the school’s front entrance.
Deliveries: 7 to 7:45 a.m.
Complete the form on the district website.
Hancock Central School
Deliveries: 10 a.m. to noon by bus route.
Call 607-637-5322 to report any changes from the original meal sign-ups or to make alternative arrangements.
Margaretville Central School
Pick-up: five days’ worth of food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 23 and Monday, March 30 at the school’s loading dock.
Call 845-586-2647, ext. 126 to order meals and request delivery. Leave a message with the number of students and family contact information.
Roxbury Central School
Pick-up: two days’ worth of food from 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the cafeteria entrance.
Deliveries: 9 to 11 a.m. by bus route.
To opt out, email schorm@roxburycsd.org.
Sidney Central School
Pick-up: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the horseshoe parking lot; 9 to 10 a.m. at the Masonville Library; 10:15 to 11 a.m. at the Sidney Center Fire Hall; 11:15 a.m. to noon at Meadow Valley, Meadow Crest and Sidney Unadilla mobile home parks; 12:15 to 1 p.m. at Keith Clark Park.
Deliveries: call 607-563-2135.
South Kortright Central School
Pick-up: weekly from 8 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.
Deliveries: call 607-538-9111.
Complete the survey on the district website by noon Wednesday, March 18 or call 607-538-9111.
Stamford Central School
Deliveries: by bus route beginning at 10 a.m.
To opt out, call 607-652-1254.
Walton Central School
Pick-up: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the high school entrance and elementary school loading dock.
Deliveries: outside the village by bus route.
Complete the survey on the district website.
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School
Pick-up: 9 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at the Cherry Valley, Middlefield, South Minden and Springfield fire halls.
For more information, call 607-264-3265, ext. 506.
Cooperstown Central School
Pick-up: five days’ worth of food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the junior/senior high school.
Call 607-547-2820 to request meals or delivery.
Edmeston Central School
Pick-up: 11 a.m. to noon at the Edmeston Baptist Church, Burlington Flats Baptist Church and West Edmeston Baptist Church.
If not already contacted by the district, call 607-965-8931 to request meals or delivery.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School
Call 607-783-2207 to make arrangements.
Laurens Central School
Pick-up: 10 to 11 a.m. at the school, Mount Vision Fire Department, West Laurens Fire Department and the Valley Stream mobile home park.
Milford Central School
Pick-up: 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the school and the Milford Food Pantry.
Morris Central School
Pick-up: two days’ worth of food from 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the back cafeteria door.
Deliveries: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Call 607-263-6112 to request meals.
Oneonta City Schools
Pick-up: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the middle school and elementary schools.
Deliveries: 11 a.m. at the Lantern Hill and Mountainview mobile home parks, Silliman Cove, 124 Oneida St. and the Fairview Street apartments.
Richfield Springs Central School
Pick-up: 10 to noon outside the cafeteria.
Deliveries: by bus route.
Call 315-858-0610 if not already contacted by the district.
Schenevus Central School
Pick-up: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school.
Deliveries: call 607-638-5881.
Unatego Central School
Pick-up: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the junior/senior high school, elementary school and former Otego Elementary School.
Deliveries: Call 607-988-5038.
Worcester Central School
No information available.
Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School
Pick-up: 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Radez Elementary School Door D2 and Golding Middle School Door A3.
Register on the district website and bring child’s meal ID number.
Jefferson Central School
Pick-up: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the main parking lot.
Place orders or request delivery the day before at 607-652-7821, ext. 116 or ext. 121.
Middleburgh Central School
Pick-up: 7:45 to 9 a.m. at the elementary school cafeteria entrance, Crewell Feed Store, Barbers Road Stand, the Broome, Fulton and Middleburgh highway departments; Livingstonville, Tri-Village, Huntersland and West Fulton fire houses; and the Middleburgh Park and Ride.
Call 518-827-3623 to request a meal.
Schoharie Central School
Pick-up: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the elementary school office.
Call 518-295-6600 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to request meals or delivery.
Sharon Springs Central School
Pick-up: 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the east side entrance (ring bell).
Deliveries: 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Complete the form on the district website to request meals or delivery.
