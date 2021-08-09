Little aid appears to repair July flood damage

Damage caused in the village of Gilbertsville when the Dunderberg Creek overran its banks in July is still being assessed, and ways to pay for repairs are being sought, but little financial aid appears to be forthcoming.
Bridges, roads, streambanks, private homes, businesses and nonprofit organizations all sustained varying degrees of damage. Roadways principally damaged were Marion Avenue, Vale Avenue and Green Street.
Residences and businesses were mainly impacted by flooding in basements. Property damage along streambanks was also prevalent. Streambanks suffered noticeable deterioration.
Insurance companies generally classify floods as “an act of God,” and do not include flood damages as a reimbursable expense. Although damage repair estimates are high for all concerned, collectively they do not meet the threshold for either federal aid ($29 million) or state aid ($64 million).
Otsego County Rep. Michele Farwell has been helping residents with compilation and documentation of damage sustained.
From Tamie Reed, director of Otsego County Office for the Aging, Farwell said she learned of several programs whose information she has passed along to appropriate parties. In an email communication to Farwell, Reed listed several programs. Affected homeowners over the age of 60 can call at 607-547-4232 for possible assistance.
Through its Caring Neighbors discretionary fund, the Butternut Valley Grange has offered monetary assistance to two of its members, Grange President Keith Klingman said.
Individual donations have come to the First Presbyterian Church of Gilbertsville, whose total damages are estimated at $25,000 to $29,000, according to Jan Costello, clerk of session, the church’s ruling board. To date, the church has received about $15,000 in individual donations, Costello said.
The village, itself, incurred an estimated $4 to $5 million worth of damage, according to Mayor Mark Muller, who said he is working to procure a stream permit application for work on Dunderberg Creek and a dam permit for work at the spillway of the village reservoir. No work can be completed until permits are secured. The village board will vote to approve authorization of emergency work and awarding of an emergency contract at its Aug. 16 meeting.
“The first priority is spillway repair on the reservoir. It is the backup water supply for the village, and we must maintain a proper working reservoir,” Muller said, adding that the village has just enough in its coffers to cover that expense. The village’s Department of Public Works will try to remove some of debris itself, Muller said.
The New York State Department of Transportation’s Emergency Response Team has been working on restoring the Dunderberg Creek’s flow and repairing the bridge at Marion Avenue and Commercial Street. The DOT will leave the concrete walls on the church side of the bridge, but the village must look for outside funding to restore the historical features of the bridge.
“The bridge is safe to travel,” said Scott Cook, information specialist for DOT Region 9.
Cook also said that his department will try to determine whether there are structures upstream, owned by other entities, which may have contributed to the flood.
Other repairs in Gilbertsville have included removal of trees blocking the creek for a distance of 150 to 200 feet and 40 feet wide, repairing riprap below the spillway, installing a new retaining wall above and below the Green Street bridge, and removing 1,000 feet of sediment, 40 feet wide and 3 feet deep, from Dunderberg Creek.
All affected municipalities were instructed to report damages to Victor Jones, assistant coordinator for Otsego County Emergency Services, by Aug. 30. Documentation of damages to Emergency Services by both municipalities and individuals is a key factor in meeting state or federal thresholds for monetary aid.
The town of Butternuts, which includes the village of Gilbertsville, generally sustained less damage. However, a bridge at town-owned Copes Corners Park was taken down by flooding of Butternut Creek. The damaged bridge had been designed and built by former town councilman Don Hunt.
“With a little thought and ingenuity we were able to purchase a trailer and transform it into a new bridge. Thanks to several camper/volunteers who helped me get this done in just two days,” town Supervisor Bruce Giuda wrote on his Facebook page on Aug. 6.
In his post, Giuda expressed appreciation to the town board “for the commitment to continually maintain and upgrade the park. And also to the campers who helped get it done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.