Little League scorekeeper retires after 57 years

When Lenny Monington was 14, he was too old to play Little League baseball, but he used to hang out watching the games, and got invited to help out with the scorekeeping.
That was in 1961. He did not anticipate at that point he would end up as the scoreboard keeper for 57 years.
This spring, as he retired from the volunteer position — he was only ever paid in hotdogs and hamburgers, he said — he got a surprise thank you from the league.
“My brother generally takes me out to get something to eat,” Monington said Friday morning, sitting in his room at the A.O. Fox Nursing Home in Oneonta. On April 30, his brother picked him up, but instead of going to a restaurant, they went to Doc Knapp Field off River Street, where it was opening day for the Little League season.
And there, across the top of the new scoreboard was a new sign: the Lenny Monington Scoreboard. “I think they all knew about it, but I didn't. It was a surprise,” he said.
Kevin Morse, Oneonta Little League president, called Monington a staple of the league. “I grew up in the Lower Deck in Oneonta,” — the name that residents affectionately use for the River Street neighborhood — “He's a local icon, and somebody who has been doing our score … since before I was kid, and I'm 45 years old,” Morse said during a phone call Thursday.
In an opening day speech before ballplayers and families, Morse had described the expertise Monington brought to the game. “He would politely and quietly, when he was up in the press box, correct any umpire. If a strike was a ball or a ball was a strike, he always knew,” Morse said. “Always knew what the count was and always had a good time with the kids. Always, always knew every kid every year … and just incredibly passionate and knowledgeable for Little League.”
Morse presented Monington with a plaque mounted on a wooden frame, which now hangs over his bed in the nursing home. The text thanks him for his hard work and commitment, concluding “your dedication has been endless. Oneonta Little League is a better place because of you.”
In addition to the plaque and the applause, Monington also went home with four hot dogs that day, he said.
Monington said that most years, he ran the scoreboard for 8 games per week, one per evening and three on Saturday. “He never missed a day — rain sun snow, cold, hot. He was riding his bike, you know, he would show up, he'd be there,” Morse said. “If there was a rain out, we’d change a date, and he would just somehow know it.”
The celebration was organized by the Little League and the Oneonta Boys and Girls Club, where Monington was also a regular. On Friday afternoon, multiple staff at the Boys and Girls Club were eager to share stories about Monington.
“He has just been around for so long, and has been such a face in the community,” said Office Manager Jen Delillo, a lifelong Lower Decker who remembered seeing Monington everywhere when she was a child — riding his bike, collecting cans, and delivering newspapers in the neighborhood for 50 years.
During the past two years, Monington has still been out doing the same traditional routines he had followed for decades, but neighbors realized he was getting unsteady on his feet. A couple times he fell off his bike, and that spurred the community into action.
In the Lower Deck, “it's just basically one big village, we take care of each other,” Dave Johnson said.
“I think everyone in the Sixth Ward looked after him, all the time,” Delillo said. Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Jennifer O’Donnell admitted to trying to mother him. “It's too dark. You need to be home by now,” she would tell him as he rode his bike on winter evenings.
There are a lot of families that have lived in the neighborhood for generations — including, until recently, the Moningtons, O’Donnell said. “Not much has changed here in this actual area. Whereas Chestnut and all those other places just seem like they're more scattered and a lot of people don't know another very much.”
The celebration of Monington’s decades of volunteering was also a celebration of the community. “He was a reminder of how it used to be, that's what it is,” O’Donnell said. “He never broke his schedule or the things that he did.”
“It's been a struggle because no one wants to volunteer to do these things anymore,” Morse said. This year the players are running the scoreboard. They are doing a good job, he said, but they are not Lenny. “He will not be able to be replaced.”
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
