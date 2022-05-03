Local abortion activists have starkly different views on ruling

As news spread Tuesday of a draft Supreme Court ruling that would overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, two local activists on opposing sides of the issue had very different reactions politically, but also had some points of agreement.
Debra Marcus, chief executive officer for Family Planning of South Central New York, said she felt shaken by the news, even though she had anticipated it for months.
“It's shocking. And it's disturbing. But it was really expected,” she said, looking back at six years of politics surrounding Supreme Court nominations. “This was, unfortunately, almost inevitable.”
Paul Wenner, president of the Central New York Coalition for Life, was quietly optimistic about the news, but downplayed the significance.
“It's a step in the right direction, in my belief,” he said. “I don't think it's going to affect abortion overall, because it's still gonna be legal in many states … There'll still be illegal abortion in much of the country.”
“Roe v Wade was a poor decision from the start. It was due to be overturned. I wasn't sure if they were going to do it. I'm pleased if they have,” he said.
During phone interviews Tuesday afternoon, both opponents said they expected changes would be minimal in New York, since the 2019 Reproductive Health Act codified Roe vs. Wade in state law, guaranteeing access to legal abortions.
Although New York has better access than most states, more than one-third of the state's counties have no abortion providers, including Delaware, Otsego and Chenango. Most local women would need to travel over an hour, to Vestal or Kingston, to reach an abortion clinic, Marcus said. Family Planning runs five medical clinics in the region, in Oneonta, Walton, Sidney, Norwich and Binghamton. They provide gynecological care, birth control, testing, and sexual health education, but do not provide abortion services, she said.
The average annual number of abortions per capita in the U.S. has fallen over the last 30 years, to 12 abortions per 1,000 women ages 15–49, according to the Guttmacher Institute. In New York, the figure was 26 abortions per 1,000 women, in 2017.
“Nobody grows up saying ‘I want to have an abortion.’ … It means something else went wrong in the planning process, and we should do everything we can to make sure that abortion — which is medical care — is safe and high-quality and legal,” Marcus said.
She expressed concern that a Supreme Court decision and new laws would make abortions inaccessible in many states. “This decision will be catastrophic for women, particularly for poor women, for young women, women of color, women for whom English is not their first language. White, wealthy, affluent adult women have always had the opportunity to go where they need to go for needed services. But it is those people who already lack the resources or the ability to travel out of state. They will suffer the most,” she said.
Despite the political disagreements, Marcus and Wenner separately both said that abortion needs to be considered within the broader context of public health.
The Central New York Coalition for Life describes itself as “a community-based Christian pro-life organization,” which works primarily in Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties. Their mission is to promote “respect for the sanctity of human life from conception until natural death,” and educate the public on abortion and euthanasia, Wenner said. The organization is not active in fighting the death penalty — not for philosophical reasons but because it is not relevant in New York.
He said that his organization is very concerned about women’s health, and works with local churches to make sure social services are available equitably to all segments of society. “We realized there's a great need for women who are in these difficult situations, who need help. So that's where all the crisis pregnancy centers come from: pro-lifers saying 'we got to do more than just change the laws, we have to help these women who are in trouble' and help any way we can.”
The group connects new mothers and disadvantaged women to government resources, and helps them navigate the system to access services. They aim to match women with volunteers who “try to come up with a provider, whether it's housing, food, counseling, whatever they might need, you know. They're trying to get an education, we'll try to find a way to help that happen.”
According to Wenner, abortion rates are highest among those who are below the poverty line. “Definitely the poor are the ones who generally suffer the most from this. And that's the people we need to help,” he said. “Once they get in a crisis situation, they don't know what to do, understandably. They feel like everything is hopeless. And we try to get them to look at the long-term picture and see how we can help in any way we can.”
Along the same lines, Marcus said one problem is lack of support for new mothers. The same states that severely restrict access to abortion also have the “highest rates of child poverty, the least amount of prenatal care,” she said. “There are not supports there for women and children, so on the one hand, they're making it impossible for women to make the choice to terminate a pregnancy, and then they're not providing the supports when that baby is born.”
Marcus said she worries about an increase in illegal abortions. “When abortion is criminalized, abortions don't stop. Desperate women who are unable or unwilling to go through with a pregnancy … will attempt ways to terminate,” she said. “We will be back to that situation before Roe vs. Wade where women swallowed lye or women shoved coat-hangers up themselves and women will die again from septic abortions.”
Wenner is also concerned about the risks for women to have abortions at home, without medical care. “At least if you're going to have an abortion, there should be a doctor, and should be a hospital available for them to have if something goes wrong, but the state doesn't seem to believe in that.”
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
