Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced $20.7 million in grants that are expected to support critical repairs and modifications for more than 800 homes across the state.
Funding is designed to help homeowners and renters, including seniors, veterans and those with disabilities, “live safely and independently in their homes, revitalize neighborhoods, and strengthen local economies, according to a media release from Hochul’s office.
Two local groups are among the recipients. Otsego Rural Housing Assistance Inc. will receive $100,000. Western Catskills Community Revitalization Council Inc. will get $130,000.
“Far too often, critical home repairs and accessibility modifications are financially out of reach for low- and moderate-income New Yorkers,” Hochul said in the release. “This $21 million in assistance will provide 800 New Yorkers, including seniors and veterans, the resources necessary to have a safe and stable home in their own communities.”
The 67 grants are administered by New York State Homes and Community Renewal and awarded to nonprofit organizations and municipalities through a variety of state and federal programs, including: RESTORE, Access to Home, Access to Home for Heroes, Access to Home for Medicaid Recipients, Mobile and Manufactured Home Replacement, and NYS HOME Program.
Awards include:
• $11.6 million to assist 418 homeowners through the NYS HOME Program. Program funds are used to acquire and/or rehabilitate single-family housing, provide down payment assistance, replace dilapidated mobile and manufactured homes, as well as provide tenant-based rental assistance to households with incomes at or below 80 percent of Area Median Income.
• $3.5 million to assist 165 homeowners through the RESTORE program. RESTORE (Residential Emergency Services for the Elderly) provides financial resources to redevelop or eliminate blighted structures and help senior homeowners live independently in their homes by addressing emergencies and code violations that pose a threat to health and safety. This year the Governor signed legislation expanding RESTORE to provide greater benefits and a more flexible timeline for senior homeowners in need of emergency repairs.
• $2.2 million to replace 25 homes under the Mobile and Manufactured Home Replacement program. Funds assist low- and moderate-income replace dilapidated mobile or manufactured homes that are sited on land owned by the homeowner with a new manufactured, modular, or site-built home.
• $1.3 million to assist 85 homeowners through the Access to Home for Medicaid Recipients program. The program provides financial assistance to make residential units accessible for Medicaid-eligible homeowners with disabilities.
• $1.1 million to assist 71 homeowners through the Access to Home program. The program supports accessibility modifications to allow low- and moderate-income individuals with disabilities to remain safely in their homes.
• $940,000 to help 43 Veteran households through the Access to Home for Heroes program. The program funds accessibility modifications to the homes of low- and moderate-income veterans with disabilities.
Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “The $21 million in assistance we’re providing today will support critical home repairs and replacement for our most vulnerable residents — seniors, veterans, adults with disabilities, and people who are on fixed or limited incomes. Importantly, these programs address emergency repairs, accessibility modifications, and replace obsolete manufactured homes so these residents can remain living comfortably and affordably in the place they call home.”
