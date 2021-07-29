Local airports to get windfall from infrastructure bill

Three local airports will benefit from the federal infrastructure bill that is working its way through Congress, according to U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, New York's senior senator and leader of the Senate's Democratic majority.
According to a media release form Schumer's office, the Albert S. Nader Regional Airport in Oneonta, the Sidney Municipal Airport in Delaware County and the Lt. Warren Eaton Airport in Norwich will each receive $790,000.
Schumer said the negotiated infrastructure deal will provide more than $1.5 billion for bridge repairs in the state, nearly $1 billion for airports, billions rail and billions for drinking water and sewer upgrades to replace lead pipes and attack pollution Like PFAS.
Schumer said the funds "will ensure the bedrock of New York — its infrastructure, from water to sewers to subways, roads and bridges — gets long-awaited investments and relief needed to meet growing demands, boost the economy while safely and responsibly moving both people and goods across the state and beyond.
“The bipartisan infrastructure deal will be a building and jobs boon for critical New York needs from Plattsburgh to Jamestown, and everywhere in between,” Schumer said in the release. “Whether it’s critical bridge or highway repairs, safety improvements at our airports or for water systems, this deal represents massive investments that will rebuild and revive the Empire State’s infrastructure. From clean drinking water to upgraded sewer to repairing bridges and highways, there is more work to be done, but billions are on the way to move on it and create good jobs while advancing critical projects.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.