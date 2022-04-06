Local artist explores border between nature, civilization

Ashley Norwood Cooper thinks about colors and shapes the way a crossword expert thinks about words: as a problem to solve.
Norwood Cooper is a figurative painter from Cooperstown who teaches studio art at SUNY Oneonta. Her recent paintings explore the borderland between civilized society and wild nature. It’s a theme she fell into accidentally in 2020, during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, as she started spending more time walking the wooded trails near her home.
“There’s that kind of a place where people meet nature, and it’s kind of awkward,” she said during an interview in her Oneonta classroom on Tuesday, April 5. “I have this idea about the edge of the woods as being this place where people come together with nature. It’s not like a landscape, or out in the wild. And it’s not totally civilized. It’s the kind of edge in between the two that’s interesting to me. … It has a metaphorical or psychological meaning, where things are a little unpredictable and you’re kind of in transition.”
She saw a parallel between the chaos of nature and the chaos of society during COVID, she said, and embraced this idea visually in her work.
Now, Norwood Cooper’s pandemic paintings are in demand, with new exhibits opening every month. Her first European exhibit opened April 1 in Stuttgart, Germany, at the high-profile Galerie Thomas Fuchs.
It’s a solo exhibition titled “How High the Moon” with 14 paintings from the past two years.
On May 7, another exhibit opens at the Albany airport, in an expansive top floor gallery overlooking the runways. That show, a group exhibit called “The Life Around Us,” will be there until the end of August, with an opening reception May 14. A third exhibit is scheduled for June in Hudson.
She has an exhibit at the Fenimore Art Museum in the planning stages for spring 2023, with an “edge of the woods” theme. “You can tell I have way too much going on and I can’t keep up with it. I’m waiting for it all to come crashing down,” she said with a small laugh as her students started coming into the classroom.
At SUNY Oneonta, Norwood Cooper teaches two dimensional design classes, using painting and collage to get students to think about “value, color, shade, texture — it’s the grammar class,” of the art department, she said.
Currently, she has her advanced students working on a collage project, making multiple series of small 3-inch-tall designs. After they finish one set, they photocopy them, then use the previous collages as backgrounds for building the next iteration.
After getting some input from Norwood Cooper, one of the students, Jadyn Hysack of Little Falls, talked about what she was learning in the class.
Hysack is a biology major, and said the art class allows her to be creative and not hold herself back, and not give up. “You can build off your mistakes,” she said.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
