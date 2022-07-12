An Oneonta resident has signed a book deal with a major publisher.
Barbara Doyle, a resident and 2018 SUNY Oneonta graduate, signed a worldwide, two-book deal with Penguin Random House, writing under the name B. Celeste.
During a Tuesday, July 12 interview, Doyle said she was inspired as a child by books such as the "Percy Jackson" series by Rick Riordan and felt a connection to fantasy and mythological elements incorporated in the series. She said she is also fascinated with topics that people don't normally read or write about and said one of her favorite contemporary novels is "The Problem with Forever" by Jennifer L. Armentrout.
During her time at SUNY Oneonta, she said, George Hovis, a professor in the English Department, inspired her the most. She said a creative writing assignment entitled "Mama's Eyes" was a "stepping stone" for her best-selling work titled "Under the Sycamore Tree." After graduating, Doyle began pursuing her master's degree online through Southern New Hampshire University.
Doyle said a typical day starts with marketing strategies and social media management in the morning and writing throughout the rest of the day. She said she often likes to keep her weekends free for herself or to be social, but it doesn't always work out. One of the struggles she faces with modern day marketing, she said, is the oversaturated nature of social media sites and apps such as Facebook and Instagram. "Most of my supporters and fanbase comes from Facebook and Instagram so it was something I just had to learn and get used to," she said. She adds that social media opens artists to criticism and negativity, which was another reality she had to understand. "You can't please everyone. You have to write what you want to read and the more passionate you are about your craft the more people will resonate with you," she said.
For most of her novels, Doyle said she likes to draw from personal experience and favors writing about controversial topics such as cheating and terminal illnesses. In "Under the Sycamore Tree," Doyle said the main characters have to come to terms with chronic illness and that one character may look healthy, but in reality is suffering.
She said she loves writing raw and realistic stories where characters are facing real life situations and problems. She adds that there is a preconceived notion of the romance genre and that the popularity and controversy of "Fifty Shades of Grey" by E.L. James may have contributed to the reputation of romance novels.
"When I went on a trip to Albany, I stopped at this small bookstore and was shocked to discover that there was not a single romance novel," Doyle said. She said the popularity of reading and literature on the app TikTok has improved the reputation of romance literature and she hopes that it will better itself as time goes on.
When asked about tips for working in the publishing and writing industry, Doyle said to expect that the industry (particularly the romance genre) will be oversaturated with genres and tropes, but that authors should not let that deter them from starting a career.
"Writers should be true to themselves. People like relating to unique characters and in order to create those unique characters, they have to have relatable experiences," she said. She also advises aspiring writers to find an agent, as agents make it easier for authors to publish their works and to sign deals.
A tip she gave for finding an agent is to research favorite authors and see who their agents are. Some agents like working with specific genres while others are more open to signing with authors of varying genres. When it comes to self publishing, Doyle said she always believed that she had to be published by one of the top five publishing companies, but in reality self-publishing can be just as efficient. "When an author talks about self-publishing, it's often talked down condescendingly, but I found that self-publishing can be just as plausible as searching for a top-five publisher," she said.
Doyle said she is expected to travel next year for book signings. She will start in Italy and then begin touring the United Kingdom. She said her mother and grandmother inspired her to start writing and she also thanked her father for being one of her biggest supporters.
Doyle's novels can be found on Amazon. Readers can connect with her through Facebook or on Instagram @authorbceleste.
