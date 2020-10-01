Local bird-watchers expect smaller crowds in pandemic

The Audubon Society’s hawkwatch, an annual fall tradition throughout upstate New York, will look slightly different amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Bird-watching is affected, just like everything else,” said Andy Mason, co-president of the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society.
Migration for hawks and other raptors, such as bald eagles, ospreys, kestrels and peregrine falcons, peaks in September and October, according to the National Audubon Society. Hawkwatchers count and observe thousands of raptors as they pass overhead en route to their wintering grounds, recording and compiling the data to help advance scientific study and research.
Oneonta’s Franklin Mountain Hawkwatch canceled its annual hawkwatch events for the season, but is still welcoming visitors to the site to observe raptor migration on their own, according to Mason.
Visitors must follow social distancing practices at all times and wear face masks when within six feet of other visitors. They are also not permitted to enter the hawkwatch counter’s area without permission.
“We’ve publicized much less this year,” Mason said. “We usually get large crowds when we expect good flight, but of course we want to avoid that now.”
Email migration alerts have been temporarily suspended to minimize crowding on big days, but occasional messages “of a general nature” will go out to the mailing list through the observation season, according to Mason. Migration timing charts can be found at hawkcount.org.
Good flights for most species often occur when the wind blows from the northwest, especially following periods of rain and the passing of a cold front, according to Audubon. Broad-winged hawks prefer light winds and partly or mostly sunny conditions.
The National Audubon Society issued additional safety recommendations for the Delaware-Otsego chapter’s annual Christmas bird count, which usually takes place mid-December, Mason said. Instead of carpooling with other birdwatchers as they travel the countryside, counters are asked to travel only with their families.
“That’s going to be a challenge because we probably won’t be able to cover the area we usually do,” Mason said.
An annual January field trip to scout for bald eagles along the reservoirs in Delaware County has also been limited to about a quarter of its usual attendance, Mason said.
The Delaware-Otsego chapter’s monthly meetings and activities have continued to draw decent-sized virtual crowds throughout the pandemic.
“We’re trying to be as active as we can, given the circumstances,” he said. “Everybody hopes this is a temporary thing.”
Visit doas.us/research/franklin-mountain-hawkwatch for more information about viewing at Franklin Mountain.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
