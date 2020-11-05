Local Boy Scouts council to honor state Sen. Seward

The Boy Scouts of America Leatherstocking Council will present its Community Leadership Award to state Sen. James L. Seward at its annual Leadership Dinner on Dec. 4 at the Otesaga Resort in Cooperstown.
Because of COVID precautions, Seward will join the event via a live and interactive video feed, according to a media release.
The BSA Community Leadership Award is presented to those "who exemplify in their daily lives the ideals of the Boy Scouts of America as expressed in the Scout Oath and Law," the release said. The recipients are chosen for their "outstanding community service as evidenced by the interest and leadership given to many worthwhile organizations as well as the respect and esteem to which they are held by their colleagues."
“This year’s program is a fitting tribute for Sen. Seward,” Leatherstocking Council Board Chairman Matthew Dziedzic. “By attending this dinner, or sponsoring a program advertisement, you are ensuring our local Scouts are inspired to follow Senator Seward’s fine example and become outstanding community leaders themselves one day; moreover, you are providing the Leatherstocking Council with critical funds to support our Scouts.”
The dinner will begin with hors d’oeuvres at 6 p.m. The dinner and program will begin at 6:45 p.m. A silent auction with a variety of items donated by area businesses will also be available.
Because of COVID precautions, seating is limited to 50 people. Individual tickets are $125; tables of eight available for $1,000 and include a half-page recognition in the event program.
The Leatherstocking Council serves 4,400 Scouts in Delaware, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Otsego and Schoharie counties. For more information, visit www.LeatherStockingCouncil.org.
