Delmar Crim’s business is baking.
Crim, 65, launched Bakers Grimm about four years ago. The bakery, which offers breads, pastries, bagels and more, is situated within the Hamden Filling Station at 37126 state Route 10 in Hamden.
“I found the space and put all my equipment in and we bake out of here, and also sell pastry and bread,” he said. “Our bakery is tucked away (within the filling station), but it’s significant; we have large commercial mixers in here, commercial ovens, large marble counters — so we get some stuff done.”
Crim, previously executive director of the culinary arts program at SUNY Delhi, brings decades of experience to the bakery.
“I started when I was 16, so some 40 years ago,” he said. “I was in restaurants, then I owned my own French and northern Italian restaurant for nine years. I went to the Culinary Institute of America in the same era that Anthony Bourdain did, and graduated from there in ’77, then went to work in the Denver University Club. I’ve worked for a lot of institutions of note, but the two I’m most proud of (are), being senior executive chef at Cornell University and I was an executive chef at Wegman’s then I was recruited by Bon Appetit and I worked under their umbrella for a few years.”
Crim said Bakers Grimm grew from popularity at area farmers’ markets, many of which still feature his products.
“Carla (his wife) works for Cornell Cooperative Extension and one of their changes was getting the Walton Farmers’ Market up and going, and she asked if I could perhaps bake off a few loaves, and I was selling out,” he said. “One thing led to another, and now we do a couple markets every week during the season and the Delhi Farmers’ Market during the off season and I have a couple wholesale accounts and, before you know it, we’re going to be at Birdsong Market (in Delhi), but most of our business is right out of the Hamden Filling Station."
Commitment to quality, Crim said, has given rise to diverse offerings and customers.
“We’re getting it down so that people know our bread is here, so it’s building all the time,” he said, noting that customers represent a blend of visiting down-staters, second homeowners and locals. “(Recently), we got to market and there was a line already, so we’re very fortunate. Even when people are watching their money, our business is increasing. And people appreciate the fact that we’re a twelve-month bakery, where some take the winter off. But we believe our customers are 12-month customers, and we like to take care of them 12 months of the year.
“We use organic flour and we’ve kept out price point at $7, even though flour is up 30% and milk solids are up 120%, but we’ve been able to hold our price,” Crim continued. “Our big sellers are bagels and pastries and a few different types of breads. We try to have a different bread every week, but we always have crocodile bread every week and a multigrain bread. What’s really taking off is our pastries; it’s 50% of our business, so I’m looking at developing that a little more.”
Crocodile bread, Crim said, is “based on a technique and formula developed by a baker in Rome” about 50 years ago.
“It’s like ciabatta, with big open holes and flat,” he said. “You make a piece (of ciabatta dough) big enough for two loaves and let that rise and, just before it goes into a 500-degree oven, cut it in half and flip it on its side, then put it in the oven with steam. When you cut it, you have to flip it, but to flip it you have to have some pan-release flour, so that comes away with the loaf and it looks like a stripe, a little bit like a crocodile. It’s our most popular loaf by far.”
Crim said he plans to keep letting things proof.
“I spent half a lifetime dicing a penny, because as you work from chef to manager to director, you’re looking at metrics and all those things,” he said. “Now, it’s time for me to do that to myself and refine my skills so that I’m spending my time efficiently. I didn’t realize I’d like it so much, but I do.”
For more information and market dates, find “Bakers Grimm” on Facebook.
