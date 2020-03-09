Local SUNY schools are developing protocols and procedures in response to the global outbreak of coronavirus, which many college officials described as a “fluid” situation.
No suspected or confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported at the SUNY campuses in Oneonta, Delhi or Cobleskill, according to officials from all three schools. If a coronavirus infection were to be suspected, the colleges would take direction from outside government agencies, including the state and county health departments.
Members of SUNY Oneonta’s cleaning staff are following protocols for extra disinfection of common areas because of the high number of flu cases on campus, according to Kim MacLeod, SUNY Oneonta associate director of communications. If the need arose to clean an area in which coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, was suspected of being present, the college would contract with a vendor that specializes in such services.
“We are monitoring the situation and working with SUNY to make sure we address the situation as it develops,” MacLeod said.
In anticipation of SUNY Oneonta students, faculty and staff traveling during spring break this week, MacLeod said the college’s counseling, health and wellness center sent a campus-wide reminder for community members to practice good hygiene and refer to travel health notices posted by the Centers for Disease Control.
“This is giving our campus good information to keep panic from spreading,” MacLeod said.
On March 8, SUNY canceled all spring study abroad programs. SUNY Oneonta’s Office of International Education is assisting 31 students in 11 countries to return to the United States, according to MacLeod.
The coronavirus presents “no immediate cause for alarm for SUNY Delhi students, faculty, and staff,” according to a March 3 update posted to the college website.
SUNY Delhi has already developed procedures to offer classes online if a campus-wide outbreak were to occur, according to Dawn Sohns, vice president of marketing and communications, who noted that some classes and programs are already offered online.
“As the situation changes, we are prepared to do what we can to help our students be successful and help everyone stay healthy,” Sohns said. “If and when a situation emerges, we would make accommodations to make sure students finished out the semester.”
SUNY Cobleskill Director of Communications and Marketing Jim Feldman said the college is “continuously monitoring” coronavirus announcements and alerts from local, state and federal agencies.
“The College Emergency Management Team is actively updating a comprehensive plan that addresses all aspects of this fluid situation, including academic continuity, and student and community wellbeing,” Feldman said in a Monday email to The Daily Star. “This work is performed in complete consultation with the SUNY system and local and state health departments.”
Information and action alerts regarding student and staff travel, assemblies and program delivery may be found on each college’s website.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.