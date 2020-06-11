The Angel Network of Cooperstown and SUNY Oneonta has gotten a grant for summer virtual tutoring from the Community Foundation for South Central New York's COVID-19 fund, according to a media release.
"This is our first grant we ever applied for, and we got it," said group co-founder and Executive Board Member Stephanie Nelen. "This is huge."
The Angel Network helps families in need in the CCS district, and the tutoring program is for families that are already clients. Nelen, who is also a special education teacher at Cooperstown Central School, said the summer program grew out of conversations the network's volunteers have had with their client families.
"When the pandemic started, what we did was check in with our families," she said. "In the beginning, it was a lot about the necessities: food, laundry detergent, baby supplies, hand sanitizer. Then we checked in with the (Cooperstown) Food Bank and asked them what they needed.
"After that we kept talking about what else we could help with," she continued. "We asked our families if they could use summer tutoring and they thought it was a great idea."
Nelen said she has seen the strain virtual classrooms have placed on students by observing her three children during the pandemic. There is a normal "summer slide" in all kids, even under normal circumstances, she said. And the learning gap and summer slide tend to be greater in students from low-income families, she said.
Nelen said she and Cooperstown Deputy Mayor Cindy Falk approached SUNY Oneonta professor and department head Leanne Avery to see if her secondary education students would be available to do tutoring. It turned out to be a perfect partnership, Nelen said, because the college students needed teaching hours and the college could pick up some of the costs for the student tutors.
"Dr. Avery said this might be a wonderful thing for them, because some of the students might not be able to get their credits this year, so they might be interested in tutoring," she said.
The program has about 20 tutors working with about 40 children from about 25 families for one-on-one tutoring, Nelen said. The program began in May and will run through at least Wednesday, July 29, at which point the college, families and Angel Network will discuss late summer/early fall needs, she said.
Nelen said the response has been good, too, sharing an email from an anonymous client family that began, "this tutoring has been phenomenal."
"There have been very, very positive responses," she said.
Go to www.AngelNetworkofCooperstown.org to donate or for more information about The Angel Network.
