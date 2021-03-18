MAPLE GROVE — An Otsego County landmark has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.
St. Stephen’s Chapel, nestled at the intersection of state routes 8 and 10 in the town of Morris, just north of the town of Butternuts, was added to the registry March 3, according to a letter from Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer R. Daniel Mackay.
Built as an Episcopal church in 1889, the chapel served the once-booming hamlet of Maple Grove, known for its numerous blacksmith shops, rake factory, large steam sawmill and cooper shop.
“I’m happy that so many people want to share their memories of Maple Grove when it was a bit more of a booming hamlet,” said Michele Farwell, who represents the towns of Morris, Pittsfield and Butternuts on the Otsego County Board of Representatives.
Gilbertsville resident Jan Costello said she was raised alongside her two siblings and two cousins in the small hamlet. She recalled many summers spent playing in the woods, riding horses and wading in the nearby Calhoun Creek.
“It was your typical American childhood in rural parts,” she said.
A general store that provided essential items, candy, ice cream and “pop” was a “magnet for the neighborhood kids,” according to Costello.
Costello, a 1973 Gilbertsville graduate, said access to the chapel was limited by her preteen years, but getting a peek inside the historic building was always special.
“It was quite lovely inside,” she recalled. “Not that it was kept up, but it still had that aura. Once you’re grown, you realize it was kind of a special place and you wish you had paid more attention at the time.”
The chapel is the subject of a book published by Janet Washbon, a member of one of the prominent families from New England that settled the area in the late 18th century.
A stone pillar in front of the chapel is carved: “to the glory of God and in memory of the Washburn pioneers of Maple Grove,” an apparent misspelling of the Washbon family name.
A Maple Grove congregation established in the 1850s was housed in a chapel provided by the Washbon family until St. Stephen’s was constructed in 1889 under the direction of the Rev. Daniel Washburn, according to the property’s application on file with the state.
The chapel was built as a mission chapel by the Episcopal Diocese of Albany through its work to expand and support the church throughout rural New York in the 1860s and 70s and consecrated by the Bishop of Albany in 1896.
Constructed with wood from a local sawmill by local craftsmen, the single-story structure is a “neatly constructed Victorian High Gothic-style wood-frame building that expresses both medieval Gothic inspiration and the eclectic tastes of the late 1800s,” according to the document. “The Episcopal church was especially fond of this style for new church construction and remodels.”
The diocese decommissioned the chapel in 1961. Four years later, new owners from downstate converted the building into a summer residence with only minor alterations, according to Costello.
“It’s a nice validation of that little corner of the world,” Costello said of the chapel’s designation on the National Register. “It’s wonderful to keep that historical aspect alive.”
