Local church seeks to spread Easter's message

Facing another Easter Sunday celebration limited by pandemic restrictions, the First Congregational Church of Walton took the message of Jesus’ resurrection to the streets.
The story of Holy Week — the seven days from Palm Sunday to Easter — is illustrated in a simple display of 10 posts in the front yard of the Mead Street church, directly across the street from Townsend Elementary School.
“It’s sort of like going through the Stations of the Cross,” Pastor Janet Schwengber explained, with a nod to the mostly Catholic tradition of a spiritual pilgrimage through contemplation of Jesus’ last day on earth. “We’re going through Easter in the reformed tradition, working through the week.”
The congregation has been streaming its weekly services on YouTube throughout the past year, she said, “but we decided it would be great to have an awareness of Easter.”
With a high concentration of family traffic from the school, Schwengber said the congregation’s moderator, Nancy Grotevant, had the idea of making an appeal to the younger crowd.
“The parents have been pleased with it, from what we’ve been hearing,” Schwengber said. “It’s become a useful tool for Easter. These kids leave school, go home and don’t realize that Easter is a sacred celebration of the Christian church. Many kids are not churched and don’t know anything about Easter other than the bunny.”
“It’s more than a holiday, it’s who we are,” Schwengber continued. “We are an Easter people. A major theme is the resurrection. No other religion has that.”
The path chronicles Jesus’ arrival in the holy city of Jerusalem on a donkey, where he was greeted by crowds waving palm tree branches — a day now known as Palm Sunday. On Holy Monday, Jesus is said to have cleared the temple in Jerusalem of the corrupt merchants and money-changers, a common motif in Christian art.
“My Temple is a house of prayer, but you have turned it into a den of thieves,” he is pictured as saying in the Walton display’s third installment.
Within days of the display going up last week, two of the signs were stolen, Schwengber said. Despite pleas on social media for their return, neither of the signs turned up.
“It doesn’t matter,” she said.
The thefts were never officially investigated, she said, but suspects the full-sized rainbow Pride Flag banner posted in front of the church may have something to do with it.
One of the missing posts, which has since been replaced, outlined the congregation’s “open and affirming” designation, meaning its members welcome those from the LBGTQ community.
“As part of the United Church of Christ, we are probably one of the most liberal churches out there,” Schwengber said. “We are welcoming of all people, regardless of who they are or where they are on life’s journey. We see our church as open as we can possibly be.
“Walton, as a community, is a bit more on the conservative side, but we are a community of people who are as accepting of everyone as possible,” she continued. “Some people aren’t, and that’s OK, too.”
Even if traditional Easter services are allowed to resume next year, Schwengber said the congregation will likely continue the Easter Walk display.
“Everyone seems to enjoy it,” Schwengber said. “It’s helping us to show that we, as a church, welcome everyone.”
In-person church services and Sunday school are tentatively expected to resume 10 a.m. Sunday, April 18.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
