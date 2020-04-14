SIDNEY — When Jerry Conklin, owner of the Bainbridge-based Conklin Fashions, was forced to shut his doors and lay off 20 employees last month in light of the coronavirus, he said he wasn’t sure what to do next.
“I was looking online and finding who needed help,” he said, starting with doorstep deliveries of groceries and supplies. “I realized how many things that I had.”
Together with Lori Crane, his girlfriend of more than a decade, Conklin set up a mobile distribution station at the Interstate 88 rest stop in Franklin, teaching travelers how to fold protective face masks out of bandannas.
“We did that for four days straight, from morning until night,” Conklin said. “Sometimes we left almost at midnight.”
“He’s burning the candle at both ends, then he broke it in half and now he’s burning it in the middle,” Crane said.
“You wouldn’t believe my stress level — it’s like being in a boxing ring and being punched by five people in the face all day long,” Conklin said. “When I come across somebody that needs a hand, my stress goes down to nothing and I’m so at peace with myself. Without a doubt, that’s the best part of my day.”
The pair handed out about 2,000 masks within the first week, Conklin said.
“When times are good, people in the Tri-Town area are barely getting by,” Conklin said. “When something like this happens, it’s devastating. We don’t know how bad this is going to be or how far it’s going to go.”
Conklin said he receives phone calls every day from buyers looking to purchase from his supply of 20,000 bandannas, which he had in stock at his Bainbridge warehouse — the former Borden plant — before the outbreak began.
“I tell them I won’t sell any — I’ve made it my mission to give them away,” Conklin said. “I could put them on Amazon and sell them all for $160,000, but I’d feel like a no-good dirtbag, when meanwhile I could give them away and do something positive.”
Since the Sunday announcement by Gov. Andrew Cuomo requiring all businesses to provide employees with masks and other protective gear, Conklin said he has provided more than 100 masks each to Springbrook, the Broome County Developmental Center and the Center for Independent Living.
“We want to make sure people do wear them when they’re out in public, when they’re out in stores,” he said.
The masks are worn using kids’ hair ties because of the elastic shortage, Crane explained. “We’re just repurposing them, taking the plastic off and using them as earholders.”
The masks, which are 12 layers thick by the end of the folding process, can be washed by machine or by hand with soap and water, Conklin said.
The pair moved their mask-making operation indoors this week, occupying a previously empty storefront in downtown Sidney. The space has since been filled with more than 500 cases of nonperishable food items, purchased with $10,000 of Conklin’s retirement savings and available to anyone in need.
“It’s an open store where people come and get what they need,” Conklin said. “I plan on helping as many people as I can, not just in Sidney. I wouldn’t turn anybody away.”
In addition to nonperishable foods and dry goods, Conklin and Crane also assemble custom packages of books, toys, trinkets and jewelry for children who come by.
Conklin estimated the entire inventory is worth approximately $160,000 — all sourced from his Bainbridge warehouse.
“This I already own,” he said, gesturing to the stock. “It isn’t going to hurt me one bit, but for a kid stuck in a house, it’s going to be like Christmas in a crisis time.”
The pair refuses to accept donations or compensation for their products.
“I want every single person that comes here to know that they don’t have to give me anything, not a penny,” Conklin said.
“We’re asking that someone does something nice for someone else,” Crane added. “Just pay it forward.”
Conklin said he lives his life according to the “Burning Man principle,” a nod to the annual festival held in the Southwest desert.
“Burning Man is 68,000 people that live in a temporary community and nothing is for sale — you don’t need to buy anything,” he said. “If you’re riding a bicycle and it breaks down, there’s a camp that will fix your bicycle and teach you how to fix it. Everybody is just there for each other.”
“You give selflessly — you give because it’s something you have that somebody else needs,” Conklin continued. “When you give from your heart selflessly, not looking to give something back — you can’t put a price on that. That is the Burning Man principle: help others without looking for something in return. That’s what this is all about.”
The store is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 85 Main St. in Sidney. For more information, call 607-624-2458 or email jerry.conklin@ymail.com.
