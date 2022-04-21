Otsego County may soon start receiving refugees from war zones such as Ukraine or Afghanistan, as two local organizations work out the logistics needed to house, employ and care for new arrivals.
The Otsego Refugee Resettlement Coalition, a volunteer group of local residents, has been meeting since October 2021 to discuss infrastructure needs, in coordination with The Center, a refugee resettlement organization in Utica. The Community Foundation of Otsego County has started to collect donations to support the effort, according to an April 21 media release.
“We want to do this because we're humanitarians and we care about welcoming people in need, but also because it would be such a win-win for Otsego County,” said Debra Marcus, Chief Executive Officer for Family Planning of South Central New York and one of the coalition organizers, during a phone interview Thursday.
A priority for both groups is to find housing for refugees. The organizations are seeking affordable, code-compliant apartments or rental houses available for a minimum of six months in Oneonta, Cooperstown, or along the Route 28 bus corridor between the two.
So far this initial task has proven difficult, since housing is already “a real problem here in Otsego County,” Marcus said. “We are short of housing at every income level, so how are we going to come up with more housing? And its housing for people who might not be able to have a credit check. They might not be able to get references from their last landlord, because they're fleeing a war.”
Refugee resettlement programs typically site people in groups of 50 or more, to help them establish a community and ease the transition. However, a program can commence as soon as groups confirm sufficient accommodations to house ten refugees, Marcus said, possibly this spring.
The coalition has found one Oneonta organization tentatively willing to provide a three-bedroom house, according to minutes from the coalition’s April meeting. “If we can come up with another one, we can actually start this process,” Marcus said. “I’m told that once we are approved to get refugees, it could be a matter of weeks. And we'll get a phone call saying 'okay, you need to pick people up at the airport.'”
Refugees would be resettled in Otsego County through a federal program, under the auspices of The Center in Utica. The Office of Refugee Resettlement now provides cash assistance to refugees for one year, following a March 2022 policy change. Refugees are eligible for other benefits such as food assistance, social security, health care and Medicaid, but the program goal is to help new arrivals find employment during that initial period, Marcus said.
The coalition has used a resettlement guide published by the U.S. State Department to help identify what they need to do to prepare local communities to receive refugees.
“Resettlement in the United States is generally thought of as initial reception and placement into a new community as well as support to address refugees’ immediate needs upon arrival. A range of core services and ongoing integration activities help stabilize the refugees to enable them to work quickly towards self-sufficiency,” the guide reads.
The refugee coalition has committees looking at the manifold needs for “new Americans,” Marcus said. Physical items such as furnished apartments, clothing and food are just the first step. There are teams working on employment, education, transportation, cultural issues, health care and mental health.
She emphasized a need for volunteers with varied skills. Anyone who wants to volunteer can email contact@cfotsego.org. Those who want to donate financially can do so at cfotsego.org/donate-pledge/. People who have rental housing possibilities can fill out a form at facebook.com/CFOtsego/
“We're trying to put all the pieces in place. But the key part is housing,” Marcus said. “Are we completely ready? We are not, which is why starting with ten people, rather than 50 people, will give us the opportunity to figure out what we need to do.”
Jeff Katz, former Cooperstown mayor and executive director of CFOC, said he is excited about the possibilities. Two current issues in Otsego County are stagnant population growth and low unemployment, he said during a phone interview Thursday.
“To sustain and grow a county, to have a healthy future does mean more population and more diversity — to bring people who have skills to fill jobs or bring their own skills and create new jobs.” Although he acknowledged some disagree with him, he said he believes “having a population that’s more diverse gives us a better future.”
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
