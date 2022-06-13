A local coalition that wants to help house refugees in Otsego County is seeking funds to do so.
The Otsego Refugee Resettlement Coalition held a meeting Wednesday, June 8, and discussed a variety of issues to get ready to house refugees coming to the United States from different countries. The coalition is working closely with the Center for Refugees in Utica, and the refugees would come through the Lutheran Immigrant and Refugee Services, said Debra Marcus, chief executive officer of Family Planning of South Central New York Inc.
According to the minutes of the meeting, the coalition heard from Kathleen DeLacy from the Center for Refugees in Utica about the sponsorship program. According to the minutes, up until last week, the coalition didn’t want to go through the sponsorship route because refugees would not be on a road to citizenship like the typical refugee program set up by the U.S. Department of State and Homeland Security.
However, with the influx of many refugees, including many from Afghanistan and Ukraine, the State Department is looking for communities willing to sponsor refugees and is looking for communities that have already started the process of helping refugees including Otsego County, Marcus said. Each sponsorship is between $3,000 and $7,000 per year per family she said, and the coalition is now seeking funds for the program.
She said the coalition has secured a three-bedroom home in Oneonta for the first family of refugees and is looking for other housing in Oneonta and Cooperstown and along the Otsego Express bus routes.
“It’s a win-win for Otsego County,” Marcus said. “It will help the community.”
She said employers have reached out to the coalition about the program for potential future employees and people have offered to help refugees write their resumes. The coalition has also received furniture and household goods donations, she said. The local Literacy Volunteers of America will teach refugees English as a Second Language and she said the superintendent at the Oneonta City School District said it has the resources needed to educate the children.
“In the foreseeable future we hope to settle a few families,” she said.
She said she sees the program as an ongoing venture to bring more people to the county and “create vibrant communities from all over the world.”
Marcus said she sees Utica as a model for Oneonta and Otsego County to emulate.
“Utica was an old, dying city and was losing population,” she said. “Now its not. Refugees renovated falling down buildings. They opened ethnic restaurants. Immigrants and refugees are less likely to commit crimes. That’s the kind of people we want moving here.”
The coalition is a group of nonprofit organizations, businesses, educational institutions, faith communities and local individuals, who want to help refugees settle in Otsego County. The group was formed in October 2021 by Marcus and the Rev. Marti Swords-Horrell, pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Oneonta, who wanted to help refugees resettle in the area.
“With the change in the administration, we knew more refugees would be allowed into the country,” she said. President Joe Biden’s administration allowed the refugee numbers to increase from 15,000 to 150,000, she said.
“I am the granddaughter of refugees,” Marcus said. She said her grandparents fled a Russian pogrom that was killing Jews. Given that her grandparents arrived in the U.S. with practically nothing, she said she wanted to help incoming refugees get settled.
She said the coalition now has 75 members. “I’m overwhelmed and overjoyed by the response,” she said. “We’ve done a lot in the past nine months. Most of the pieces are together to house our first family.”
Anyone who wants to volunteer can email contact@cfotsego.org. Those who want to donate financially can do so at cfotsego.org/donate-pledge/. Donations should be earmarked for the Refugee Resettlement Coalition. People who have rental housing possibilities can fill out a form at https://tinyurl.com/4a8x2tmx.
