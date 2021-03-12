Local college student becomes pioneering Eagle Scout

A SUNY Oneonta freshman is one of the nation's first female Eagle Scouts.
Summer Levinsky, an 18-year old from Huntington Station on Long Island, was honored for her achievement last month in a Scouts BSA ceremony that highlighted about 1,000 female Eagle Scouts.
The new Eagle Scouts were the first group of female Scouts to achieve the highest honor in the BSA. Formerly known as the Boy Scouts of America, the group started admitting girls into Cub Scouts in 2018 and into the BSA in 2019.
Levinsky is a business economics major at SUNY Oneonta.
To achieve the Eagle Scout rank, a scout must achieve all seven ranks, including being a Life Scout for at least six months. In addition, a scout must collect 21 merit badges and complete a large community service project.
For her project, Levinsky renovated the theater department dressing room at her alma mater, Walt Whitman High School, in Huntington Station. She and her volunteer crew repainted the dressing room, including painting inspirational quotes on the wall, and also brought in new mirrors and countertops and updated the lighting in the room.
According to her hometown newspaper, Huntington Now, Levinsky is a performer, dancer and choreographer and said she knew the dressing room at Walt Whitman needed an upgrade. Her favorite quote is, "I'm Fabulous."
According to the BSA, only about 6% of Scouts achieve the rank of Eagle.
Levinsky said she was drawn to the BSA because it was a tradition in her family. Her brothers are Scouts and also achieved the Eagle Scout level.
“Summer has been working towards her Eagle for years, and yes, there was some sibling rivalry with her brother,” her father, David Levinsky told Huntington Now.
In addition to being one of the first thousand or so female Eagle Scouts nationwide, Levinsky was the first female in Suffolk County to achieve that honor.
Levinsky continues to be active in the BSA and has served as an assistant scoutmaster for her troop this year.
A statement from the BSA about the historic ceremony read:
"Eagle Scouts have been leading positive change in their communities for more than a century. That tradition continued with the historic inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts. On Sunday, Feb. 21, our Be The Change celebration honored the accomplishments of this inaugural class while highlighting the positive impact that Scouts make in their communities every day."
