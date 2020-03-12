Local college students cope with COVID contingencies

Local college students have mixed feelings about campus efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.
In response to growing cases in the state, all SUNY campuses will implement plans to reduce in-person classes starting next week through the end of spring semester, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday, March 11. The purpose is to “reduce density in the campus environment” and reduce the possibility of virus exposure.
SUNY Delhi Senior Emily Tekel and SUNY Oneonta Senior Chrystal Savage both said they saw Cuomo’s announcement about SUNY campus changes in instruction before they heard from their colleges about it.
“At first I was in denial,” Savage said. “I thought there was no way this was happening.”
Hartwick College on March 11 announced starting March 23, all instruction until the end of the semester will be remote. Students with extraordinary circumstances can stay on campus, but all others must move out by March 22.
Though Hartwick College freshman Ashton Allen said she worries about adjusting to online learning, she understands why the college is taking these measures.
“I have to consider that some of these professors are older and they have children. You don’t want to get that coronavirus to them, so I’m OK with it taking away from my education as long as it saves someone else,” Allen said. “But at the same time, I really don’t know if I’m going to learn as much or retain as much online because when you’re home you’re just kind of sitting back and relaxing and you’re not as concerned.”
People over the age of 65 who have underlying diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and lung disease are at a much higher risk of developing serious illness, according to Dr. Charles Hyman, an infectious disease specialist at Bassett Medical Center.
Allen and classmate Kaylee Amoriell, also a freshman, said concerns could be addressed at a Student Government Association meeting later that evening.
Hartwick College Media Relations Manager David Lubell said in an email that the college hopes to resume in-person instruction later in the semester. Plans regarding things like reimbursement are still being worked out, he said.
After SUNY Delhi’s spring break ends April 13, students will shift to online instruction, project-based learning, Zoom meetings and other methods dependent on what classes they’re taking, according to a March 12 announcement by President Michael R. Laliberte. Students can stay on campus but anyone who travels to areas with high infection rates must be isolated for two weeks before coming back.
According to the state Department of Health’s website, Delaware County, where the college is located, has one confirmed case of the virus. The college’s Vice President for Marketing and Communications, Dawn Sohns, in an email to The Daily Star said the college is aware of this case, but Laliberte’s announcement about two hours later didn’t acknowledge it.
Tekel spoke to The Daily Star before learning of the Delaware County case. Prior to Thursday, students were told nothing was changing and classes would be held as scheduled.
The culinary arts major said not many people were thrilled about the prospect of distance learning.
“Online classes are generally harder especially when it’s a topic that’s better taught face-to-face,” Tekel said. “I go to a tech school so a lot of our majors involve labs. How can you teach someone to cook online?”
She said she believes the school is doing the right thing and was satisfied with how quickly it contacted students — about an hour after Cuomo’s announcement, she said.
SUNY Oneonta announced Wednesday that alternatives to in-person teaching were being developed but that students can return to campus after spring break if they want, according to the announcement. Savage said this left her feeling confused.
“They are trying to minimize public interaction but then talk about letting students live on campus, but not having them go to a classroom,” Savage said.
Savage, the editor-in-chief of SUNY Oneonta’s newspaper The State Times, said she plans to come back after spring break and continue following the story. It’s unclear whether others will, or whether her and her fellow seniors will have a graduation ceremony, she said.
“I’m upset because this may be the last time I see certain people I’ve gone to college with for four years,” Savage said. “The expectations we had for our senior year, in a matter of a few days, have completely changed.”
COVID-19 is a new strain in the coronavirus family, Hyman said. The new strain is a respiratory illness that can be transmitted from person to person similar to the flu, according to Diane Georgeson, Oneonta health officer. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath and pneumonia and can range from mild to severe. Those concerned they are ill should call health providers ahead of time before coming in to be seen.
