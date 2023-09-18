SUNY Oneonta and SUNY Delhi announced Monday they had received positive ranking from a national magazine.
SUNY Oneonta is among the top 15 public schools in the Northeast, according to U.S. News and World Report’s 2024 rankings of “Best Colleges,” released Sept. 18.
The university was also at No. 30 in the “Best Regional Universities — North” category, up 45 spots from last year’s rankings. The category includes institutions in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and New England that offer a full range of undergraduate and master’s degrees, but few, if any, doctoral programs. Among public schools in the region, SUNY Oneonta is No. 13.
The U.S. News ranking is the second in recent weeks “recognizing SUNY Oneonta’s academic quality and value,” according to a media release from the university. In August, Forbes named SUNY Oneonta to its 2023 list of “America’s Top Colleges,” which “showcases 500 of the finest U.S. colleges, ranked using data on student success, return on investment and alumni influence.” SUNY Oneonta was at No. 141 in the Northeast, No. 185 among public colleges and No. 400 overall.
“We are pleased to be recognized as one of the nation’s top institutions by both U.S. News and Forbes,” said SUNY Oneonta President Alberto JF Cardelle. “This external recognition affirms that SUNY Oneonta continues to provide students with an excellent educational experience and the support they need to succeed. Our faculty work hard to provide student-centered learning experiences, both in and out of the classroom.”
To calculate the rankings, both organizations used outcomes data ranging from first-to-second year retention and six-year graduation rates to average salaries, job placement rates and loan debt after graduation, the release said.
SUNY Delhi is a Top 20 regional college, also according to the 2024 Best Colleges rankings by the U.S. News & World Report, released Monday.
“The authoritative report ranks universities and colleges nationwide based on their performance on diverse measures of academic quality, including retention and graduation rates, undergraduate academic reputation, class sizes, faculty resources, financial resources, and expert opinion,” a media release from the college said.
SUNY Delhi’s nursing program also made the list of Best Undergraduate Nursing Programs.
“We are pleased that our continued focus on providing accessible, high-quality education is reflected in these rankings,” said Dr. Mary Bonderoff, acting president of SUNY Delhi. “Through years of innovation and investments in student success, SUNY Delhi has built a solid reputation for transforming students’ lives.”
