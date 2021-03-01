Last week's spike in coronavirus cases at Oneonta's colleges appears to be an anomaly, the schools' officials told The Daily Star on Monday, March 1, but Hartwick College and SUNY Oneonta will continue to monitor campus numbers and continue to make efforts to convince students to take precautionary measures to stop the spread of the virus.
The troubling numbers started showing up in Otsego County's COVID numbers Wednesday, Feb. 24, when the county's health department said the two colleges had reported 43 positive cases over a three-day period to start the week.
Hartwick College's COVID dashboard reports the school has had 95 total cases since Jan. 1, and had 53 active cases as of Monday morning. By comparison, Hartwick had 74 positive cases from August until the end of 2020, according to school officials.
Of the 43 college cases reported last week in Otsego County, 31 of them came from Hartwick, according to county information.
However, Hartwick officials Monday characterized the increase as a small one. The school's positivity rate is 1.2%, they said, below the county rate, which is at 2% on a seven-day average, according to state and county COVID trackers.
Hartwick Senior Vice President for Enrollment and Social Success Karen McGrath said the school took proactive measures after receiving preliminary information Tuesday, Feb. 23, which indicated the spike in cases among the students.
Wednesday, the college went to remote only learning and insisted all meals be take-out service only. When the test results showed only a few more cases, the measures were lifted the next day, McGrath said.
Hartwick President Margaret Drugovich said in a YouTube message that out of 779 tests of students Tuesday, 35 produced positive tests.
"(COVID) played the bully on our campus the past week," she said in the message, which is dated Sunday, Feb. 28.
"The good news is because we do test every week, we find the cases, even if people are asymptomatic," Drugovich said.
Drugovich said 411 tests of campus staff last week showed no positive cases. She said the result shows Hartwick employees are setting a good example for the students.
McGrath said there have been no disciplinary cases on campus this semester tied to COVID and no known super-spreader events that have caused the spike in cases. She said the contact tracing has shown the infected students have been together in small clusters, such as being in a car together while maskless, or have gotten or spread the virus while off-campus at house parties or in bars.
"The disappointing news is we still have some students who have not accepted the responsibility to protect themselves and protect others from COVID-19," Drugovich said. "Honestly, it is hard to believe that a full year after the start of this pandemic, we need to continue to educate students about protecting themselves and protecting others.
"It seems this part of our work is still needed," she continued.
According to the SUNY COVID tracker, there have been 35 positive cases at the Oneonta campus since students returned to on-campus learning two weeks ago. The same dashboard lists the campus positivity rate at 1.43% over seven days. Only one positive case has been reported for SUNY Oneonta staff during that same time period, according to the tracker.
SUNY Oneonta had the worst coronavirus outbreak of the 64-campus SUNY system during the fall semester, with more than 700 cases reported within weeks of the classes beginning Aug. 24. SUNY paused on-campus learning Aug. 30, a week after classes began, and canceled all on-campus learning for the semester days later. Then SUNY Oneonta President Barbara Jean Morris resigned in October.
“The college continues to monitor COVID cases and require weekly testing for all students and employees who come to campus," SUNY Oneonta Acting President Dennis Craig said in a media release Thursday, Feb. 25. "We’re also working alongside the county department of health to conduct thorough contact tracing. Communication to reinforce the need for vigilance throughout our campus community is ongoing. Our COVID Response Team remains in close contact with city officials, keeping them abreast of the situation.”
SUNY Oneonta officials said Monday they are continuing to take steps to ensure the spring semester is successful and sent out a message this week urging students to remain vigilant with preventative measures to stop the spread of the virus.
In a follow-up interview Monday, Craig said he thinks SUNY Oneonta's spring semester has started successfully, but the college and its officials will not relax their standards or vigilance.
"It is important that we continue to collaborate with the city and the town to keep everybody safe," he said. "We're all in this together."
Craig also said it was important to keep in mind SUNY has developed a "massing testing organization" and the increase in testing has resulted in more positive cases being caught, but those are largely asymptomatic cases.
He said it is important for city and college officials to continue to spread the message about safety precautions, especially in March. He said the St. Patrick's Day holiday is often seen as a day for drinking and bar visits and he wants to discourage those activities this year.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.