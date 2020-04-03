Local coronavirus cases continue to rise

All four counties in The Daily Star's coverage area reported increases in numbers of COVID-19 cases Friday, April 3.
According to a Friday media release by the Delaware County Public Health, the county now has 27 positive confirmed cases, an increase of eight from Thursday, April 2. Twenty-nine results are still pending, according to the release. Eight people are hospitalized, there have been three recoveries, and 48 people are in mandatory quarantine while nine are in precautionary quarantine.
A Delaware County resident died Wednesday of COVID-19, according to the County Health Department. The person, whose name was not released, had been hospitalized with the disease and died Wednesday, April 1, according to a media release.
Details concerning the person’s age, gender, length of illness and whether they had a contributing underlying condition will not be made public, according to health department officials, who asked for “privacy and dignity” for the family “surrounding the passing of their loved one.”
The Village of Sidney on Thursday morning declared all playgrounds, basketball courts and the village's skate park are closed until further notice.
The Andes Town Board in a Monday release declared the town hall closed indefinitely, providing numbers and emails for various offices. The town clerk can be reached at 845-676-4791 or andestownclerk@gmail.com; the Assessor’s Office is available at 845-676-3737 or andesassessor@gmail.com; and those inquiring about building permits should call 845-676-4707. The Andes Food Bank is still open Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m. Contact Joe Sicinski at 845-676-3312 for more information.
According to a Friday media release from the Otsego County Department of Health, the county now has 21 total cases, up three from Thursday. Of the 21 cases, two are hospitalized and two have recovered and are no longer in isolation. There are 103 people on mandatory quarantine and six people on precautionary quarantine.
There has been one death in Otsego County; Brenda Utter, 63, of Morris, who died of complications from COVID-19 on March 26.
Chenango County Public Health reported 33 positive COVID-19 cases Friday, an increase of one case from the day prior, according to a Friday media release. There are 218 people in mandatory quarantines and 101 people in precautionary quarantines, according to the release.
Schoharie County Department of Health reported two additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 11 plus the case of a nonresident employed by SUNY Cobleskill, according to a Friday media release. There have been no reported deaths from COVID-19 in the county, according to the release.
Thirty-six people have been placed in isolation or quarantined by the Schoharie County Department of Health, and 58 people previously in quarantine are now out.
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikehalli@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.