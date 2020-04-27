Four new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday throughout The Daily Star’s four-county coverage area, bringing the local total across Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties to 241.
Chenango County reported 93 total confirmed COVID-19 cases, up two from the day prior. Of those, three are deceased, six are hospitalized and 61 have recovered. The county has conducted 713 tests to date.
Eighteen county residents remain under precautionary quarantines and 97 under mandatory quarantine, according to a media release.
Delaware County reported one positive COVID-19 lab report Monday, which was transferred to the individual’s primary county of residence along with 10 previous cases. The countywide case total remains at 58.
Two residents are hospitalized, four are deceased and nine are isolating at home, according to a media release. One resident remains under precautionary quarantine and 29 under mandatory quarantine. Forty-three residents have recovered to date.
The Delaware County Health Department has conducted 671 tests to date, 591 of which have produced negative results and nine of which have results pending, according to the release.
Otsego County did not provide a COVID-19 case update Monday, but reported one new case Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 58.
As of Sunday, three residents were hospitalized, four were deceased and 45 had recovered, according to a media release. Fifteen remained in quarantine and 209 had been released from quarantine to date.
Schoharie County reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 32, plus the additional case of a nonresident who works at SUNY Cobleskill.
While the New York State Department of Health website reports 35 confirmed cases in Schoharie County, Public Health Director Dr. Amy Gildemeister noted that three of those cases were transferred to the individuals’ primary counties of residence.
Three residents remain in isolation, 26 are recovered and one is deceased, according to a media release. To date, 148 individuals have completed quarantine and have been allowed to resume normal activities.
Noting that COVID-19 is “most prevalent” in the New York City area, Dr. Gildemeister said contact investigations of individuals in Schoharie County who have tested positive for the disease indicated that people traveled to the city “for business, leisure, and family reasons,” while others are “essential workers who were exposed to COVID-19 as a result of their position.”
“While it is not impossible that some individuals who own property in Schoharie County came to Schoharie County while infected with COVID-19 to ‘escape’ from New York City, we know through our interviews with COVID-19-positive (individuals) that this is not the primary way that COVID-19 traveled to our county,” Dr. Gildemeister said in the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.