The area saw an increase of 71 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, April 9, but no new deaths for the third day in a row.
There were 26 new cases in Otsego, 22 in Chenango, 15 in Delaware and eight in Schoharie.
Otsego County has reported 4,059 total cases since the coronavirus pandemic began last March. Of those 153 cases are active and 10 people are hospitalized. Fifty-five residents have died of the disease.
Chenango County has had the most COVID deaths in the four-county region with 68 people who have died of the disease. The county has seen 2,934 cases, with 114 active. There are four people in the hospital, and 345 people are in quarantine.
Delaware Chenango has 143 active cases, and has had 2,109 confirmed cases of COVID. There are 13 people hospitalized and 236 people in quarantine. There have been 46 deaths reported in the county.
According to the New York State COVID Tracker, 15 Schoharie County residents have died. The county has reported 1,478 total cases since the pandemic began.
