Otsego County reported a big spike in COVID-19 cases Friday.
According to a media release from the county's Department of Health, 35 new cases were reported Friday. There are 142 active cases in the county, with 16 people hospitalized.
There have been 1,692 confirmed cases and 10 deaths in Otsego County since the pandemic began.
Delaware County in a media release reported 23 new positive cases Friday. There are now 95 active cases in the county.
There have been 576 confirmed cases and 10 deaths in Delaware County since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there are now 126 active cases in the county, with eight people hospitalized and 498 under quarantine. There have been 928 confirmed cases and 16 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Schoharie County reported nine new cases, bringing its total to 401, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Hartwick College reported a new case Friday, the first in several weeks. According to a media release, it is the only active case on campus. The total number of cases detected on campus since Aug. 1 is 74.
