Three new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday across The Daily Star’s four-county coverage area.
Delaware, Otsego and Chenango counties each reported one new COVID-19 case Tuesday.
A total of 73 positive COVID-19 cases Delaware County have been confirmed in Delaware County to date. Five county residents are hospitalized, 56 are isolating at home, four are deceased and 73 have recovered.
Three residents remain under precautionary quarantine and 24 under mandatory quarantine, according to a media release.
To date, the county has conducted 1,953 tests on 1,656 individuals, 1,543 of which have yielded negative results and 18 of which have results pending.
Otsego County reported 64 total COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 57 of which are recovered and five are deceased.
Chenango County’s countywide COVID-19 case total was 119 Tuesday. One resident is hospitalized, five are deceased and 87 have recovered, according to a media release. Three residents remain under precautionary quarantine and 47 under mandatory quarantine.
To date, the county has conducted 3,041 tests.
Schoharie County has not released a COVID-19 case update since May 20, when the countywide total reached 47.
