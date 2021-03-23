Otsego County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 180 active cases, with six people hospitalized.
The daily testing positivity rate was 5.8% and the seven-day average was 2.5%.
The county has recorded 3,677 cases and 54 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
SUNY Oneonta reported 18 positive cases in students isolating off campus and eight cases in students isolating on campus, according to the SUNY COVID-19 Tracker website. Twelve students were reported to be in mandatory quarantine
Hartwick College reported no new cases Tuesday. According to its website, the college had five active cases and a 14-day average of 19 cases. There have been 156 total cases on campus since Jan. 4.
Delaware County reported 18 new cases Tuesday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 121 active cases in the county, with eight people hospitalized and 278 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 1,842 cases and 45 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Chenango County reported eight more cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 83 active cases, with five people hospitalized and 269 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,659 confirmed cases and 64 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported nine new cases Tuesday. The county has had 1,368 cases and 13 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported 4,681 people hospitalized, with 925 patients in intensive care units and 596 intubated.
The statewide positivity rate was 4.74%. There were 53 COVID-19 deaths in the state Monday.
"As more New Yorkers get vaccinated every single day, we're working toward a future in which COVID is left behind and we can settle into the new normal," Cuomo said in a media release. "We have a ways to go until that happens, so New Yorkers need to stay vigilant and continue practicing safe behaviors.
"We're expecting a large increase in vaccine supply from the federal government that will enable us to reach more residents and families and further utilize our vast distribution network, but new variants are spreading across the state and should give New Yorkers reason for renewed caution," he said. "Wash your hands, stay socially distant and wear a mask. We're going to beat COVID, but this fight isn't over yet."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.