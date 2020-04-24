Eight new COVID-19 cases were announced Friday throughout The Daily Star’s four-county coverage area.
Delaware County reported two new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the countywide total to 57, plus 10 additional cases that were transferred to the individuals' primary counties of residence.
Two residents are hospitalized, 17 are isolating at home, 34 have recovered and four are deceased, according to a media release. One person remains under precautionary quarantine and 43 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has conducted 625 tests to date, according to the release. Of those, 533 have yielded negative results and 23 have results pending.
Chenango County reported 82 total confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, up three from the day prior. To date, 530 tests have been conducted.
Five residents are hospitalized, three are deceased and 58 have recovered, according to a media release. Seventeen residents remain under precautionary quarantine and 86 under mandatory quarantine.
The Otsego County COVID-19 case total remains at 57 for a third day in a row, according to a media release. Of those, three are hospitalized, 41 are recovered, four are deceased and 23 remain in quarantine.
Schoharie County announced three new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the countywide total to 30, plus the additional case of a nonresident who works at SUNY Cobleskill. Of those, three are in isolation, 26 have recovered and one is deceased. Four individuals have required hospitalization to date.
Thirty individuals are in quarantine, and 139 have completed their quarantine periods and have been allowed to resume normal activities, according to a media release.
