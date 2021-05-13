New cases of COVID-19 continue to surface across Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties.
Otsego County reported six new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 50 active cases in the county, with three people hospitalized.
The daily testing positivity rate was 0.3%, down sharply from the previous day's 3.4% and also lower than the seven-day average of 1.0%.
Otsego County has recorded 4,415 and 62 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 59 active cases in the county, with eight people hospitalized and 258 under active quarantine.
Chenango County has recorded 3,388 confirmed cases and 76 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Delaware County reported five new cases Thursday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 43 active cases in the county, with seven people hospitalized and 79 under mandatory quarantine.
Delaware County has recorded 2.352 cases and 47 deaths since tracking of COVID-19 began.
Schoharie County reported three new cases Thursday. The county has had 1,655 cases and 16 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported the positivity rate had dropped to 1.08% and the seven-day average was 1.25% — the lowest since Oct. 22.
The seven-day average has declined for 38 straight days, according to a media release from Cuomo's office.
There were 1,852 hospitalized with COVID statewide, with 433 in intensive care units and 258 intubated. There were 22 COVID-19 deaths in the state Wednesday.
"New Yorkers are making tremendous progress in slowing the spread and keeping the numbers down," Cuomo said. "We have the lowest single-day positivity rate since October 10 and that is purely a function of our resilience and discipline"
Cuomo also announced that more than 8 million people have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 in New York state. He said nearly 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.
"New York State is making steady progress getting shots in arms and bringing our population to higher levels of immunity from COVID-19, but we have more work to do before everyone returns to safety and the new normal," Cuomo said in a media release. "Vaccination is a privilege, and we're working day and night to make the vaccine as accessible as possible by opening new pop-up sites and expanding walk-in appointments. Eight million people have been vaccinated — which is a significant milestone — but we need even more New Yorkers to get the vaccine if we want to beat COVID once and for all."
