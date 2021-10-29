In addition to the election of Oneonta's next mayor, there are other races of interest in the region.
A full list of races can be seen on The Daily Star website at https://tinyurl.com/2021races. A list of polling places is on the website at https://tinyurl.com/2021pollingplaces.
• Chenango County voters will have choices for sheriff and county clerk, as Democrat Debra A. Cubbedge, challenges incumbent Republican Sheriff Ernest R. Cutting Jr. and Brian F. Wessels, a Democrat, and Leonard W. Smith, an independent, compete for the office of clerk.
The city of Norwich has a race for mayor, as Democrat John C. Quattrocchi faces Republican Brian J. Doliver for the open seat.
There is a race for town supervisor in the town of Otselic, where Michael A. Foor-Pessin, a Democrat, faces Republican Marjorie L. Davis for the office.
The town of Preston, too, has a supervisor's race, featuring a pair of independents — Zachary W. Meseck and Judith Struble.
• Three of Delaware County's countywide officials are up for election, but Republican incumbents County Clerk Debra Goodrich, Sheriff Craig DuMond and Treasurer Beverly Shields are all running unopposed.
There are a handful of town supervisor races in the county.
In Delhi, Quinn T. Kelley, a Democrat, is challenging Republican incumbent Mark E. Tuthill.
In Kortright, Republican incumbent George E. Haynes Jr. faces a challenge from independent candidate Duane Martin.
In Middletown, Todd Pascarella, a Democrat, seeks to unseat Republican incumbent Patrick Davis.
Sidney's race for supervisor will be settled by write-in votes, with Eric Wilson and Kevin Greene actively campaigning.
On Walton, Democrat Lillian J. Browne-Burdick is challenging Republican incumbent Joseph M. Cetta.
• The only county office up for election in Otsego County is treasurer, Republican incumbent Allen Ruffles is running unopposed.
There are several races for county representative.
In District 1, Matt Glynn, a Democrat, challenges Republican incumbent Edwin Frazier Jr.
In District 2, Democratic incumbent Michele Farwell faces a challenge from Republican Jerry Masden.
District 3 features a rematch of the 2019 election, with Democrat Caitlin Ogden challenging Republican incumbent Rick Brockway.
In District 5, Democrat Emily Popek is seeking to unseat Republican Margaret M. Kennedy.
In District 6, Democrat Chad McEvoy is challenging Republican incumbent Jennifer Mickle.
In District 7, Charles Varney, a Democrat, challenges Republican incumbent David T. Bliss.
In District 9, Democrat Connie Jastremiski is seeking to unseat Republican incumbent Keith O. McCarty.
In District 11, Democratic incumbent Clark Oliver is challenged by Republican Paul Ahearn.
In District 13, Democrat Mark Pawkett and Republican Donald Scanlon are seeking the open seat.
There's a race for town supervisor in Hartwick, where Republican Bryan F. LoRusso faces Conservative incumbent Robert J. O’Brien.
The town of Oneonta will have a new supervisor, as Republican Randal Mowers and independent Teresa DeSantis seek to replace retiring Supervisor Robert Wood.
In Richfield, Republican Dan Sullivan is challenging Conservative incumbent Nick Palevsky.
• In Schoharie County, Sheriff Ronald Stevens and District Attorney Susan J. Mallery, both Republican incumbents, are running unopposed. Two county coroner positions will be filled by write-in ballots.
There's a race for town supervisor in Richmondville, where Democrat Vern Hall and Republican Jeffrey D. Haslun are seeking an open seat.
The town of Schoharie, too, has a race for supervisor, as Democrat Cherie Blum is challenging Republican incumbent Alan Tavenner.
The villages of Richmondville and Sharon Springs will elect mayors by write-in ballots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.