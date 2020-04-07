The total number of local residents to test positive for COVID-19 surpassed 130 Tuesday, April 7, according to county data.
Otsego County reported 33 confirmed cases, including four hospitalizations and nine recoveries, according to a media release. Two Otsego County residents are under precautionary quarantine, 113 are under mandatory quarantine and 43 have been released from quarantine as of Tuesday.
Morris resident Brenda Utter, 63, passed away Thursday, March 26, because of complications of a COVID-19 infection.
In Otsego County, 48% of confirmed cases were identified to be close contacts of a known positive case, and 27% of cases had no known exposure to the disease caused by coronavirus, according to the release. 15% of residents who tested positive work in or traveled to New York City, and 9% are health care workers.
Delaware County reported one positive lab report Tuesday, bringing the county-wide total to 37, plus five additional confirmed cases that were transferred to the individuals’ primary counties of residence, according to a media release.
Seven residents are hospitalized, 22 are isolating at home and seven have recovered, according to the release. Six residents are under precautionary quarantine, and 42 are under mandatory quarantine.
One Delaware County resident died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 1.
Of the 276 lab tests conducted to date, 211 yielded negative results and 23 have results pending, according to the release.
Chenango County announced 46 confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, including seven recoveries and seven hospitalizations, according to a media release. Eighty county residents are under precautionary quarantine, and 292 are under mandatory quarantine. A total of 212 tests have been conducted to date.
Schoharie County did not report any new data Tuesday. On Monday, the county health department reported a total of 15 cases, plus the additional case of a nonresident who works at SUNY Cobleskill.
Forty-two people have been placed in isolation or quarantine, and 67 have completed their quarantine period and have been allowed to resume normal activities, according to a media release. No deaths have been reported.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
