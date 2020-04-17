On a day Otsego and Delaware counties each reported its fourth death from COVID-19, word came from a neighboring state about the Easter death from the disease of a well-known Oneonta native.
Jemele "Jem" Nader Mitrano, 92, a native of Oneonta's Sixth Ward and younger sister of former Oneonta mayor Sam Nader, died Sunday, April 12, at Norwalk Hospital in Connecticut.
The daughter of Rose and Elias Nader, she married Dominick Mitrano in 1965 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oneonta, according to her obituary in Saturday's Daily Star.
She is survived by her daughter, Anissa, three grandchildren and her older brother, who celebrated his 100th birthday last July in Oneonta.
In the four county coverage area of The Daily Star, the number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 topped 200, with new cases reported Friday in Delaware, Otsego and Chenango.
In Otsego County, a fourth person has died from the disease, according to the county's Health Department. Otsego also reported Friday that there have been 50 confirmed positive cases, up three from its last report. According to the media release, four patients are hospitalized, 30 people are under either mandatory or precautionary quarantine and there have been 159 patients released from quarantine. There have also been 750 negative tests.
Otsego County also released a media release from the Department of Social Services on Friday saying the county's domestic violence shelter and homeless shelter have been re-opened. Victims of domestic violence can call a 24-hour hotline, 607-432-4855 for assistance, which includes safe housing, counseling and help with medical bills.
Chenango County is the only county of the four local ones to have reported no COVID-19 related deaths, but the county has the highest number of confirmed positive cases, with 73, up two since Wednesday, April 16, according to a media release. The county is reporting 150 people under mandatory quarantine, 39 under precautionary quarantine and nine hospitalized patients. There have been 435 total tests given and 39 people have recovered from the virus.
Delaware County reported a fourth death Thursday and eight new cases, for a total of 61 confirmed positive cases. In addition, a media release from the county's Department of Health reported four people hospitalized, 73 people under quarantine and 19 people who have recovered. There have been 490 people tested, including 407 negatives and 20 tests pending.
Schoharie County last reported numbers Tuesday, April 14, with 24 confirmed positive cases, as well as one non-resident SUNY Cobleskill employee who has also tested positive. Schoharie reported its first death of a COVID-19 patient Monday, April 13, but said in the report that it was not certain whether the death was caused by the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.