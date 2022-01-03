Local COVID-19 numbers continue to climb dramatically.
On Monday, Delaware County reported 279 new cases since Dec. 30. According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, the county had 462 active cases and 11 people hospitalized. There were 375 people under mandatory quarantine. There have been 85 COVID deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
The seven-day average for testing positivity was 15.3 percent, the release said.
Delaware County Public Health will conduct a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people 18 and older on Thursday Jan 6, at 97 Main Street in Delhi.
Moderna first or second doses will be available from 2 to 4 p.m. for walk-ins only.
Moderna boosters will be given during the same time, but preregistration is required at https://tinyurl.com/mr28y2ds.
No Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine will be available for this clinic.
Those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are eligible for a single booster dose six months or more after the initial series.
Those who received a primary dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine are eligible for a single booster dose at least two months or more after first dose.
Those attending the clinic should bring a copy of their previous shot records to prove eligibility for the booster.
For more information, call Delaware County Public Health at 607-832-5200.
Otsego County reported 81 new cases Monday.
According to the county Department of Health website, there were 398 active cases and seven people hospitalized.
The seven-day average of positive tests was 12%. There have been 95 deaths caused by COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported 402 active cases Monday, including 166 in vaccinated people.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 18 people hospitalized and 532 under active quarantine. There have been 92 COVID-19 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Schoharie County reported 12 new cases Sunday. The county has had 29 COVID-19 deaths.
Statewide, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 103 COVID-19 deaths Sunday.
"Let's celebrate the first day of school in 2022 by ensuring we are taking the proper precautions to keep them open through the rest of the year," Hochul said in a Monday media release. "We know how to overcome this winter surge: Get the vaccine, get the booster, mask up, get tested and stay home if you're feeling sick. If we don't use these tools, many more in our communities will get sick."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.