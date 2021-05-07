The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the region Friday was low, continuing a recent trend.
Otsego County reported six new cases.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 57 active cases and six people hospitalized.
The daily testing positivity rate was 0.5% positive, down from the seven-day average of 1.2%.
The county has recorded 4,380 cases and 60 deaths since tracking of COVID-19 began.
Chenango County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 87 active cases in the county, with seven people hospitalized and 444 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 3,342 confirmed cases and 74 deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware County reported two new cases Friday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 42 active cases in the county, with four people hospitalized and 72 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,326 cases and 47 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported seven new cases. The county has had 1,632 cases and 16 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that COVID numbers continue to fall.
According to a media release from Cuomo's office, the statewide positivity rate was 1.22%, the lowest since Oct. 22. The seven-day average was 1.53%, also a low since October. The rate has declined for 32 straight days, the release said.
There were 2,264 people hospitalized in the state, with 571 in intensive care units and 354 intubated. Those numbers are the lowest the state has recorded since November.
There were 25 COVID-19 deaths in the state Thursday.
"As the COVID-19 numbers improve and more residents get vaccinated, we're reopening our economy and getting New Yorkers back to work," Cuomo said in the release. "Our progress is a function of what New Yorkers do to slow the spread, so washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing remain important behaviors each of us can practice to keep everyone safe.
"We're also continuing to focus on making the vaccine more accessible, and that means expanding walk-ins and opening new pop-up sites to reach specific populations that have lower vaccination rates," he said
