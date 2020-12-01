The Daily Star region passed 2,500 COVID-19 cases this week.
The total of 2,556 cases across the four-county region reflects the fastest pace of new infections, yet. The region reached 2,000 cases just two weeks ago, on Nov. 16.
Otsego County reported 11 new cases Tuesday.
There are 85 active cases in the county, with eight people hospitalized, according to a media release from the Otsego County Department of Health.
There have been 1,325 total confirmed cases and eight deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware County reported eight new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there are 72 active cases in the county, with four people hospitalized and 239 under mandatory quarantine.
There have been 380 cases and nine deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported four new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there are 52 active cases in the county, with five people hospitalized and 295 under active quarantine.
There have been 643 confirmed cases and 10 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County does not regularly issue public releases of its figures, but the state COVID-19 tracking website showed the county reported 11 new cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 208.
