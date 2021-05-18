The number of new COVID-19 cases was in the single digits in all four area counties Tuesday.
Delaware County had the most new cases, with seven reported.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 43 active cases in the county, with eight people hospitalized and 89 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,368 cases and 47 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
Otsego County reported three new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 25 active cases and two county residents hospitalized.
The daily testing positivity rate was 0.8% and the seven-day average was 1.0%.
The county has recorded 4,426 cases and 62 COVID-19 deaths.
Chenango County reported three new cases Tuesday.
Schoharie County reported two new cases Tuesday. The county has had 1,669 cases and 17 deaths according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 56 active cases, with seven people hospitalized and 184 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 3,412 confirmed cases and 76 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the statewide seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 1.07 percent, the lowest since Sept. 27.
The seven-day average has declined for 43 straight days, according to a media release from Cuomo's office.
There were 1,585 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 387 in intensive care units and 223 intubated. There were 17 COVID-19 deaths in the state Monday.
"As vaccination rates continue to grow across New York, COVID rates are plummeting across the board, to levels we haven't seen in eight months," Cuomo said. "Tomorrow marks a major reopening of New York State, a milestone reached thanks to the strength and grit of New Yorkers who banded together, stayed tough and fought as one to defeat this COVID beast. While New York is coming back, there remains much to do and we need to help ensure every single eligible New Yorker gets vaccinated, so that we can finally reach that light at the end of the tunnel, and get back to life."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.