The COVID-19 death toll across Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties reached 200 Tuesday, as Chenango County reported two more fatalities.
"Sadly, we have confirmed two additional Chenango County resident deaths attributed to COVID-19," a Tuesday morning media release from Chenango County Public Health said. "Our condolences go out to the families of those who have passed. We cannot urge everyone enough to remain diligent. Everyone must continue to use prevention practices like masks, distancing, and hygiene. Those who have been vaccine hesitant, now it the time."
According to the release, there were three new cases reported Tuesday. There were 71 active cases in the county, with six people hospitalized and 261 under active quarantine.
The county has confirmed 3,369 cases and 76 deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Otsego County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 56 active cases and eight people hospitalized.
The daily testing positivity rate was 4.0% and the seven-day average was 1.1%.
The county has recorded 4,407 cases and 61 deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware County reported six new cases Tuesday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 42 active cases, with seven people hospitalized and 77 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,343 cases and 47 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported three new cases Tuesday. It has had 1,648 cases and 16 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the seven-day average positivity rate dropped to 1.34%, the lowest since Oct. 24, and has declined for 36 straight days. The daily positivity rate was 1.52%.
There were 2,026 people hospitalized, with 491 in intensive care units and 290 intubated. There were 32 COVID-19 deaths in the state Monday.
"New York State is beating back COVID-19, vaccinating its population and rebuilding its economy, and it's the behavior of New Yorkers that makes a vital difference in our ability to slow the spread," Cuomo said in a media release. "As we make progress getting shots in arms, it's important that New Yorkers remember that the infection rate is a function of our behavior both individually and in our communities."
He said, "The vaccine is easier than ever to take, so I urge New Yorkers who have not yet made an appointment to do so immediately."
