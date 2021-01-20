Local Democrats welcome beginning of Biden presidency

For many local political leaders, the Jan. 20 inauguration of Joseph R. Biden Jr. as 46th president of the United States was a welcome start to what they described as a new political era.
Kathleen Hayek, an artist and owner of East Brook Studios in Walton who chairs Delaware County’s Democratic Party, said she was “glued to the TV all day.”
“It’s the best inauguration I’ve ever seen,” she said. “I was struck by how unifying it is, and grateful to see so many Republicans there.”
Former Vice President Mike Pence was in attendance at the Wednesday ceremony, but noticeably absent was Donald Trump, who departed from the White House for a final time as president Wednesday morning aboard Air Force One.
Trump joins the ranks of four other former presidents who dodged their successors’ swearings-in; most recently Andrew Johnson, who refused to attend the 1869 inauguration of Ulysses S. Grant.
John Adams, John Quincy Adams and Martin Van Buren also skipped out on the ceremonies for Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson and William Henry Harrison, respectively, each after serving only one term in office themselves.
“What moved me the most was last night,” Hayek said, referring to the Tuesday evening memorial ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial attended by Biden and his wife, Jill, and soon-to-be Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, honoring the 400,000 U.S. victims of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was a beautiful tribute to everyone we’ve lost,” Hayek said. “It set the tone beautifully for today’s event.”
In his inaugural address, Biden preached a message of unity:
“For without unity, there is no peace, only bitterness and fury. No progress, only exhausting outrage. No nation, only a state of chaos. This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward. And, we must meet this moment as the United States of America. If we do that, I guarantee you, we will not fail.”
Clark Oliver, who represents Oneonta’s Wards One and Two on the Otsego County Board of Representatives and chairs the Otsego County Democratic Committee, said Biden’s message was a welcome relief.
“I am so looking forward to integrity, honesty, empathy and confidence being restored to the White House,” he said. “It’s time for our nation to heal.”
“It’s also time for us to come together and hold our leaders accountable for the changes that they promised.”
Among Biden’s campaign promises were pledges to tackle the climate crisis, improve racial economic equity, implement economic recovery and beat the coronavirus.
Oliver said he shed a tear at Harris’ swearing in as vice president, a first for women and people of color.
“I can’t imagine the sense of pride that young girls, people of color and women are feeling right now,” he said. “This is something that we, as Americans, can collectively be so proud of.”
Maria Kelso, chair of the Delaware County Republican Committee and Republican commissioner of the Delaware County Board of Elections, said she had no comment on Harris’ historic swearing-in or that of her running mate.
“I wish them all luck, for the sake of our country,” she said.
Vince Casale, chair of the Otsego County Republican Committee, did not return a Wednesday afternoon phone call seeking comment.
“This is the beginning of a whole new era,” Hayek said. “It’s something we’ve looked forward to for a long time. I’m hopeful and proud that our democracy withstood the insurrection. It’s wonderful to see a peaceful transition of power.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
